Streaming platform giant Netflix will have more NFL content soon following the success of Quarterback. But this time, it's going to be the QB's main weapons who will be featured on the new show aptly called Receiver, which takes a closer look at a number of wideouts and tight ends during the course of the 2023 NFL campaign, including a pair of San Francisco 49ers stars in George Kittle and Deebo Samuel (h/t to Ari Meirov).
49ers stars to be featured on Netflix's new NFL docuseries
Kittle is easily one of the most interesting personalities in the NFL today, and he could be a bigger star outside of the football realm once the docuseries hits Netflix. It will run eight episodes long and is scheduled to debut in the summer.
Receiver is produced by the same team that brought Quarterback to the small screens, per Rick Porter of The Hollywood Reporter.
“The streamer has greenlit Receiver, which like Quarterback will follow several wide receivers (and one tight end) through the ups and downs of the 2023 season. As with the prior series, NFL Films is teaming with NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning‘s Omaha Productions and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes' 2PM Productions on the show.”
It will be interesting to see what life was like for Kittles and Samuel behind the scenes during an unforgettable 2023 49ers campaign. San Francisco reached the Super Bowl that season but fell short of the ultimate goal of taking home the Vince Lombardi Trophy after losing to Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas last February.
Kittle had 1,020 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 65 receptions in 2023, while Samuel had 892 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 60 catches.
Who are the other players in Receiver?
Apart from the 49ers duo of Kitte and Samuel, Receiver also involved Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams, Minnesota Viking wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and Detroit Lions downfield threat Amon-Ra St. Brown.
What happens to Netflix's Quarterback?
Quarterback has been given the green light by Netflix to have a second season. However, Manning revealed that finding new signal-callers to be featured in the new installment has proven to be quite a task.