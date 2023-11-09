Trace Kelce might be going on the road to join Taylor Swift on her Eras tour in South America that starts this week.

Kelce's older brother, Jason Kelce, asked Travis if he had any plans soon on their podcast New Heights.

“Not really. I might just say f–k it and just go somewhere nice, I don't know.”

Travis hinted at a warm getaway: “My skin's getting real pale,” he teased, “so I gotta go somewhere sunny.”

“Somewhere south?” Jason quipped.

“Closer to the equator,” Travis added.

“South of the equator?” Jason asked which made Travis break out into laughter.

Swift will be embarking on yet another leg of her tour having dates in Argentina on Nov. 9 and then Brazil.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Break The Internet With PDA Photo

Taylor and Travis have been sparking romance rumors since September but what made them semi Instagram official was when the Midnights singer gave the tight end a quick kiss on the cheek. The photo was uploaded by Travis' teammate's girlfriend Chariah Gordon.

While this is their first recorded sweet PDA moment, the two reportedly kissed after their SNL appearances. The rumored couple also celebrated with the cast at the after-party, which was held at Catch Steakhouse in the Meatpacking District according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Taylor and Travis seemed to really be having a great night and looked happy to be with each other,” the source said. “They kissed throughout the evening.”

The two made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live for the premiere episode on Oct. 15. The musical guest was Ice Spice whom Swift worked with on the “Karma” remix. She introduced Spice's debut performance.

“I didn’t know what the skit was, like which skits were coming up, and I’m pretty sure it was just ironic they were doing a skit on Swiftmania; I thought it was hilarious when they asked me to be a part of it, I was like ‘Man I’d be honored.’ Then Taylor also made a surprise cameo introducing her good friend, Ice Spice, who absolutely killed it, Ice,” Travis said as he recapped the night on his podcast with Jason.