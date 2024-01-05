Which Tight End will step up for your fantasy team in Week 18 ?

Even as the majority of fantasy football leagues wrapped up their seasons last week, a determined group of fans continues to navigate the final stretch of the regular season. For those persistently vying for success, our Week 18 fantasy football Tight End rankings are here to bolster your strategic approach. We'll pinpoint dependable playmakers with the potential to secure a crucial victory for you in this decisive closing week. Below, you'll discover our definitive Tight End rankings for the 2023 season, tailored specifically for those actively involved and utilizing the full-point PPR scoring system.

Regarding tight ends, Travis Kelce has been omitted from the list. The Kansas City Chiefs are unlikely to deploy their starters in Week 18. Meanwhile, Dallas Goedert sees a notable rise in the rankings against the New York Giants. In the same way, Juwan Johnson emerges as a top-12 option following three consecutive weeks of impressive production.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Tight End rankings entering Week 18 of the 2023 regular season.

Top Fantasy Football Picks – Week 18 (2023)

Week 18 highlights standout performances from Trey McBride, Sam LaPorta, and Jake Ferguson, designating them as the top picks among Tight Ends.

When playing with Kyler Murray, McBride consistently showcases remarkable volume. He has led in target share and secured the top spot in first-read share among 46 qualifying tight ends since Week 10. These reflect usage akin to elite WR1 status. In the same timeframe, McBride holds the fourth position in fantasy football points per route run. Start him if you have him.

Sam LaPorta encountered limitations in Thursday's practice. Still, he is expected to be available for the upcoming game. LaPorta has maintained significant involvement in the Detroit passing offense. He has recorded at least six targets in four of the last five games. As a breakout rookie, he remains a reliable TE1 option. Again, that's provided he takes the field for the Lions in Week 18.

Jake Ferguson had four receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Week 17. He continues to play a substantial role in the Dallas passing attack. Anticipate Ferguson receiving ample targets in a favorable Week 18 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Evan Engram displayed reliability by catching all six targets for 60 yards in the Jaguars' recent victory. Despite the change at quarterback to CJ Beathard, Engram remains a dependable TE1 play for the upcoming week.

In the Eagles' 35-31 loss to the Cardinals, Dallas Goedert caught 5-of-6 targets for 47 yards and a touchdown. He led the team in receptions and targets. Goedert found the end zone on a nine-yard pass in the fourth quarter. Fantasy football managers participating in Week 18 can confidently continue to rely on Goedert.

Fantasy Football Sleepers – Week 18 (2023)

This week's sleeper options offer intrigue with Tucker Kraft, Juwan Johnson, and Darren Waller.

Tucker Kraft has secured double-digit fantasy football points in four consecutive games. This proves his consistency in Luke Musgrave's absence. With the Packers facing wide receiver injuries, Kraft presents a valuable opportunity against the Bears. They allow the third-most fantasy football points to tight ends.

Juwan Johnson had a standout performance in the previous week. He tallied eight receptions on 12 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. This signals a potential repeat in Week 18. Facing a Falcons defense weak against tight ends, Johnson could deliver another solid outing.

Darren Waller also presents viability. He has carried a significant route run rate, target share, and first-read share in the last two games. As such, Waller could capitalize on the Eagles' generosity to opposing tight ends.

Fantasy Football Busts – Week 18 (2023)

Exercise caution with Kyle Pitts, Chigoziem Okonkwo, and Pat Freiermuth as potential Week 18 busts.

Pitts has a favorable matchup against the vulnerable Saints defense. This is particularly true against single high coverage. However, he has had an inconsistent season. Even if New Orleans has allowed significant yardage and touchdowns to tight ends since Week 8, we cannot put too much faith in Pitts.

https://twitter.com/Bananacooler/status/1741498008150442293/photo/1

Chigoziem Okonkwo is the top tight end for the Titans. However, he lacks consistent targets for weekly fantasy football viability. His Week 18 performance against Jacksonville remains uncertain.

Pat Freiermuth has also been inconsistent in the 2023 season. While worth considering for a two-game DFS slate, his production has been sporadic. Also, Baltimore's defensive tendencies will likely limit his impact.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Tight End rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 18 Tight End Rankings

1. Trey McBride, ARI vs. SEA (2)

2. Sam LaPorta, DET vs. MIN (1)

3. Jake Ferguson, DAL @ WAS (5)

4. Evan Engram, JAC @ TEN (3)

5. Dallas Goedert, PHI @ NYG (4)

6. Dalton Schultz, HOU @ IND (11)

7. Gerald Everett, LAC vs. KC (12)

8. Tucker Kraft, GB vs. CHI (10)

9. Darren Waller, NYG vs. PHI (8)

10. Cole Kmet, CHI @ GB (9)

11. Taysom Hill, NO vs. ATL (13)

12. Juwan Johnson, NO vs. ATL (6)

13. Dalton Kincaid, BUF @ MIA (7)

14. Kyle Pitts, ATL @ NO (15)

15. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN vs. JAC (14)