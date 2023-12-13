Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride receives high praise from offensive coordinator Drew Petzing after breakout performances.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride has been a tremendous spark to the offense in the desert. Following an injury to starter Zach Ertz, McBride took over and never looked back. In the past few weeks, he's seen his targets rise, having a high usage in an offense that's shown the ability to score in many different ways with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

McBride's had nine or more targets in four of the last six games, slowly becoming quarterback Kyler Murray's favorite target. He's posted 610 yards on 56 receptions and two touchdowns this season. The young tool for the Cardinals can truly become one of the league's top tight ends if he can consistently grow off the snaps he's played. Petzing recently spoke on his development and potential future, giving McBride some high praise.

“The sky's the limit for him. In terms of his progression, I think, we've been really pleased with the way he came in and the way he's performed. When Zach [Ertz] got hurt, he stepped into a bigger role. A lot of times in this league guys are, hey are you ready for this opportunity when you get your opportunity. I think to Trey's credit, he was, he prepared his tail off, he made sure that whatever opportunities came his way he was going to make the most out of it. You've seen that success on Sunday when he's put into those situations,” said McBride, per Adam Schefter at ESPN.

The tight end position needs to be extremely versatile. This is a high-level piece that can be moved around and disguised in the offense to get open looks. McBride has been able to find gaps not only for himself but for others as well.

“I think the thing that I've been pleased on and the thing I've challenged him on is becoming a more complete tight end. I've seen the speed, I've seen the hands, but can you separate versus man, can you win in contested situations, and then can you show up in the run game… I think he's embraced that role, which is not an easy role, that's a hard role task,” said McBride.

It seems McBride will be in Arizona for years to come, being the future of the tight end position for the Cardinals. He should only get better with time, especially with a true relationship building with the quarterback and offensive coordinator,

“Been really pleased with his growth… The thing is kind of like we said about Kyler [Murray], he's never satisfied, he wants to be better regardless of what the outcome of the game was, regardless of how well he feels like he played, he's always pushing himself and trying to improve,” said McBride.