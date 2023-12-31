Thanks to the Panthers losing to the Jaguars, the Bears officially own the No. 1 pick overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears have actually looked great these last several weeks. And to add a little cherry on top, the franchise just clinched the No. 1 pick overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. All thanks to the Carolina Panthers after they couldn't. get it done against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17.

Carolina virtually had no chance on Sunday, as they lost 26-0. I mean, the Panthers have just been a complete mess this season. It's not an ideal situation for them at all, as the Bears own their first-round pick.

As for Chicago, this is the best-case scenario. That initial trade that gave the Bears this draft pick was an absolute fleece job from general manager, Ryan Poles. Not only will this franchise have the top pick overall, but they also managed to steal DJ Moore away from Carolina. This might go down as the best trade in franchise history for the Bears.

Chicago has a plethora of options on the table. Thanks to Justin Fields coming alive this season, the front office will have a tough decision to make this offseason. They could opt to keep Fields and use the top pick on a non-quarterback. Or, they could trade Fields and draft the projected top player in Caleb Williams. The Bears could also trade the No. 1 pick overall for another haul if they want.

This is just a great problem to have if you're Chicago. Although this team has been a roller coaster in recent years. Even this season has been up and down. But the future is wildly bright as the Bears can pretty much build their team however they want. Oh, and did I mention they're projected to have over $60 million in cap space? This is going to be a fun offseason for Chicago.