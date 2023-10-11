Week 5 felt like a much-deserved fantasy football breakout week for the tight end position. Four tight ends exceeded the 20-point mark in PPR leagues, while 14 players topped the 10-point threshold. The leader for the weekend was San Francisco 49ers pass-catcher George Kittle, who turned a trio of receptions into three touchdowns and 27.7 fantasy points.

The big storyline was Kansas Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs suffered a non-contact ankle injury but came back and finished with a season-high 10 catches. Still, there is some concern about his availability heading into Week 6 as the Chiefs have a short turnaround and play on Thursday night. With all these storylines to consider, here is the fantasy football outlook for the tight end position this week. This is Week 6 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends.

TEs to Start in Week 6

Commanders' Logan Thomas (vs. Falcons)

While the Washington Commanders offensive line has struggled to keep opposing defenses out of the backfield (29 sacks given up in five games), quarterback Sam Howell has not let that affect his performances. One of his top targets has been Logan Thomas, who is third on the team in catches and receiving yards despite missing a game.

The athletic veteran is coming off a nine-catch performance against the Chicago Bears and will face an Atlanta Falcons defense in Week 6 that gives up the second-most fantasy football points per game (16.9) to opposing tight ends.

Eagles' Dallas Goedert (vs. Jets)

After four slow weeks to begin the year, Dallas Goedert finally broke out in Week 5 recording eight catches for 117 yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. He gets a favorable matchup in Week 6 against a New York Jets defense giving up 17.2 fantasy points/game to opposing tight ends — most in the NFL.

Cowboys' Jake Ferguson (vs. Chargers)

The Dallas Cowboys offense has not quite hit its stride yet this season, and the Week 5 blowout defeat to the San Francisco 49ers highlighted this unit's shortcomings. Fortunately for Dallas, Week 6 offers the perfect bounce-back opportunity against a Los Angeles Chargers defense allowing the most passing yards per game in the NFL.

Jake Ferguson is second only to Ceedee Lamb among Cowboys pass-catchers in terms of targets and should be the beneficiary of a weak Chargers secondary this weekend.

TEs to Sit in Week 6

Texans' Dalton Schultz (vs. Saints)

Dalton Schultz appears to have finally found his role in the Texans. The former Dallas Cowboy has caught touchdowns in each of his last two games, and he had seven catches for 65 yards in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons while leading the team in targets.

He will be a solid option going forward, but Schultz should not be in lineups against a tough New Orleans Saints defense in Week 6. The Saints are allowing just 6.0 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this year, and with no top TEs on bye, there are far better options for your fantasy lineup.

Giants' Darren Waller (vs. Bills)

Projected to be a top fantasy tight end this year, Darren Waller is currently TE9 and only has two games with 10-plus fantasy points. The New York Giants' offensive line has not helped, giving up a league-high 30 sacks as QB Daniel Jones takes a beating on a weekly basis. Jones is a question mark for Week 6 following a neck injury he suffered in the team's recent contest against the Miami Dolphins, and even if he does start, he will be facing a stout Buffalo Bills defense.

Bills held Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram to 28 yards on four catches last week — both season lows. Expect Buffalo to blanket Waller in Week 6 as well.

David Njoku (vs. 49ers)

David Njoku — a mid-round choice in most fantasy drafts — is off to a slow start to the season, averaging just 7.0 fantasy points per game. The offense has yet to click with Deshaun Watson under center, and the signal-caller missed Week 4 through injury. Even after the bye week, Watson is still questionable for Clevelad's upcoming matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Backup quarterback or not, David Njoku is not worth the risk against this Niners defense.