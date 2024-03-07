Dalton Schultz did not fully realize the distractions he and the players had to go through in Arlington until he left the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 and signed with the Houston Texans. Schultz opened up about his experience during his time with Dallas, calling the atmosphere there akin to that of a zoo.
“You think it’s normal then you come to a place like [Houston],” said Schultz during a Wednesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.”
“There’s people literally going on tours while you’re lifting in the weight room and they’ve got like a one-way mirror for people to look in. Like it’s literally, its a zoo due, you’ve got people tapping on the glass trying to get people’s attention as they’re doing power cleans or whatnot.”
As “America's Team,” the Cowboys are always going to attract a ton of attention whether they are on or off the field. When considering that, what Schultz just told McAfee shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Schultz played for the Cowboys from 2018 to 2022, and during his tenure in Dallas uniform, he racked up 2,122 receiving yards and 17 touchdown receptions on 211 catches and 301 targets. After his stint with the Cowboys, he signed a one-year deal with the Texans worth $6.25 million.
It seems Schultz, who was taken by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, made a great impression on the Texans as one of the top weapons downfield of CJ Stroud, as they signed him this March to a three-year extension deal worth $36 million.