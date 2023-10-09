Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is dealing with a right ankle injury and was listed by the team as “Did Not Practice” Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kelce suffered a non-contact injury late in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings after catching a pass that had fans worried about his status for the rest of the game and especially the season. While he would return later in the game and even catch a touchdown pass, his status is up in the air, especially since the Chiefs are on a short week as they play Thursday against the Denver Broncos.

Patrick Mahomes to a WIDE OPEN Travis Kelce for 6️⃣pic.twitter.com/MOA9OOPlU9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 8, 2023

While Travis Kelce has been all over the media because of his relationship with music superstar Taylor Swift, the topic of his health is a significant issue for the Kansas City Chiefs as he's their No. 1 target on offense. While it isn't confirmed that he can't play Thursday, one might think that resting your best offensive weapon next to quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the smart decision to prevent further injury.

The next two days will be critical to see if Kelce will play, but it wouldn't be the first game the star tight end has missed this season. He didn't play the season opener against the Detroit Lions because of a hyperextended knee, which happened to be the only loss of the season so far for the Chiefs.

If absent, pass-catchers such as Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice, and company will need to step up. Other tight ends on the roster such as Noah Grey and Blake Bell will hope to fill the void of Kelce, if possible, as they prepare for a divisional matchup against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.