The Dallas Cowboys were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 42-10 on Sunday Night Football. If that wasn't enough to make Cowboys fans furious, 49ers star George Kittle, who scored three touchdowns in the rout, was wearing a shirt underneath his jersey that said, ‘F**k Dallas.' Cowboys star Micah Parsons saw Kittle's Instagram post and fired back at the 49ers star during his Bleacher Report show, The Edge with Micah Parsons.

“I just feel like he's making it more- way more- personal than it had to be. Kittle's my guy, but Imma say this. Laugh now, cry later. We got something for that, just trust. If we see them again, just trust.”

Parsons felt that Kittle made the Cowboys-49ers game “more personal than it had to be”, saying that the star tight end can “laugh now and cry later.”

Parsons clearly took Kittle's shirt personally- and why wouldn't he? Dallas entered the Week 5 matchup with the 49ers as a team that could stake claim to being one of the very best in the league- and they were dismantled by San Francisco.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Not only that, but it's been the 49ers who have eliminated Dallas from the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

From Parsons and the Cowboys' perspective, this matchup against the 49ers was already personal, given their recent playoff meetings.

Kittle's NSFW shirt only raises the stakes even higher. Given that San Francisco and Dallas are among the NFC's elite, there's a very good chance that Parsons and the Cowboys could get another shot at Kittle and the 49ers.

That would be must-see television.