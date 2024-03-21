The Florida basketball team lost its backup center Micah Handlogten when he suffered a broken leg injury early in the SEC Championship game against the Auburn Tigers. He was immediately stretchered off the court and taken to a hospital where they gave him surgery to repair his leg.
Despite that, Handlogten showed up to the big dance to support the Gators' journey in the March Madness Tournament, according to NCAA basketball reporter Andy Katz. Micah Handlogten was given a brief interview where he described how he was able to make an appearance on Thursday.
Caught up with a brave @GatorsMBK Micah Handlogten, who is here in Indy for @MarchMadnessMBB days after breaking his leg during the @SEC title game in Nashville: pic.twitter.com/qmk6mdPzAs
— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) March 21, 2024
It's pretty amazing how quickly Micah Handlogten was able to at least get back to the sideline. His teammates likely greatly appreciate it and they'll want to play hard for him. If anything, this could give Florida basketball a nice boost of energy and confidence for their opening round game against Colorado.
Handlogten's injury was a bit gruesome. His leg buckled from under neath him and he was bleeding out of his leg as well. But from the sounds of it he's recovering nicely and his optimism is infectious. So, hopefully it rubs off on his teammates and it helps the Florida Gators move on to the second round.
Overall, Micah Handlogten had a decent season before his injury. After transferring from Marshal, Handlogten averaged 5.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game coming off the bench. That's not too shabby and he has plenty of room for improvement. But he'll have to get back to full health before hitting the court again.
It's unclear how long Handlogten will remain out. As he mentioned in that video he hasn't received a timetable to return just yet. But the Florida basketball team will monitor his situation closely and ensure he returns to action in a timely manner.
This Florida basketball team is one to watch though, as they got red hot in the SEC Tournament. They made a push to the championship game and looked like a true contender. Even though they ultimately lost to Auburn, the Gators have potential of making noise in the March Madness tournament.
With that said, the Gators don't play until Friday so they have some time before facing the Buffaloes. Florida basketball came into the big dance ranked as a seven seed. So they are considered one of the better programs in the nation this season.