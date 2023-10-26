On Saturday, Florida football will look to shock the world when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs as part of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party in Jacksonville, Florida. Not many are picking the Gators to win this matchup considering Georgia football's dominance as of late; however, that hasn't stopped Florida players from putting the world on notice leading into the highly anticipated matchup.

“We play SEC ball like they do,” said Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber, per David Soderquist of Hightop Sports. “I think we've got some guys that can play. I mean, 24-0 is great, but they have to come play us.”

24-0 would seem to be a reference to the 24 straight wins that Georgia football has recorded, which includes two consecutive national championships. The last time Kirby Smart's team lost a game was in December 2021. It's now almost 2024.

Still, that hasn't diminished the confidence of Florida football, who actually represent Georgia's last regular season loss, which occurred during the 2020 season in this matchup. Florida currently sits at 5-2, including 3-1 in SEC play, with the lone loss in the conference coming against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Helping the Gators' cause on Saturday will be the fact that Georgia's best player, tight end Brock Bowers, will miss the matchup after recently undergoing ankle surgery due to an injury sustained in Georgia's win over Vanderbilt.

Georgia and Florida are set to rekindle their rivalry and kick things off from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on October 28 at 3:30 PM ET. The game will air on CBS.