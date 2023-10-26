Georgia and Florida are set for another rivalry matchup in Week 9 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. We continue our college football odds series with a Georgia-Florida prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Bulldogs are coming off a bye week and look to extend their 34-game regular season win streak and 24-game winning streak overall. Kirby Smart's squad has won five of its last six games against Florida.

Meanwhile, the Gators also had the week off and will try to add to their own winning streak after back-to-back victories against South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia-Florida Odds

Georgia: -14.5 (-105)

Florida: +14.5 (-115)

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia vs. Florida Week 9

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread

For Florida to cover the spread or shock the world and win the game, it'll need to get something going in the running game.

Statistically, the Gators have had more success through the air than on the ground, averaging 276.9 passing yards (33rd nationally) and 33.3 passing attempts (52nd) per contest. To add to that, quarterback Graham Mertz has completed 76.2 percent of his throws, which ranks third in the nation.

The problem? Georgia knows that, and one of the many strengths of this defense is a secondary that's only allowing 5.0 yards per attempt (3rd), 9.2 yards per completion (3rd), and 171.1 passing yards per game (9th).

So, if the Bulldogs can force Mertz to have an uncharacteristic game with erratic throws, it'll put more on the running back duo of Montrell Johnson Jr. (85 CARs, 438 YDs, 4 TDs), and Trevor Etienne (69 CARs, 407 YDs, 3 TDs) to get it done on the ground.

Here's another problem: Florida has not rushed for more than 71 yards in its three road games to this point in the season. Combine that with the fact that Georgia is allowing only 91.4 rushing yards per game (11th) and 3.5 yards per rush (38th), and it could be another game where the Gators struggle to run the ball.

Even without Brock Bowers, there's also plenty to like about the Bulldogs' offense, which still ranks third in total yards per game (509.3), fifth in passing yards (337.0), and eighth in yards per play (7.1).

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread

To go back to Mertz for a second, he's playing some great football. He had his most productive game in a Florida uniform in the team's previous game against South Carolina, throwing for 423 yards and three touchdowns. That's a great confidence boost ahead of a matchup against a defense like Georgia. Beyond Mertz's play, this a neutral site game in Jacksonville, and Georgia has looked beatable away from home this season.

The Bulldogs got off to a slow start in the 37-20 win at Vanderbilt and led by just 10 with six minutes to go in the game. In the comeback victory at Auburn in Week 5, Georgia trailed 10-0 in the second quarterback and needed a huge play from Bowers to escape with the 27-20 win.

Florida is a tougher opponent, so there's a trend there that supports the Gators making this a game for the two-time defending national champions.

Billy Napier has also been excellent against the spread as a head coach. He is 19-7-1 against the spread as an underdog, which includes 12 outright wins and an 8-1-1 ATS record as a double-digit underdog in his career. Florida covered the 23.5-point spread against Georgia a season ago in a 42-20 loss.

A couple of big plays from the Florida defense or another huge game from wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (44 RECs, 619 YDs, 3 TDs), who had 10 receptions for 166 yards and a score in the thrilling 41-39 win at South Carolina, could be the difference in the Gators keeping this game within a few touchdowns.

Final Georgia-Florida Prediction & Pick

Georgia is 2-5 against the spread this season, but its most recent cover was a 51-13 win as 14.5-point favorites against previously unbeaten Kentucky. The Bulldogs are so talented that they always have a game like that in them.

Florida has something to play for in that if it pulls off the upset, it'll sit at the top of the SEC East standings. That's a wild thought given the preseason expectations for the Gators, but that's where things stand.

Something else that seems wild is picking a team that's only covered twice in seven games to do so as a two-touchdown favorite against an opponent that's 5-2 on the season.

This isn't a confident pick since Georgia is capable of flexing its muscles as the national title favorite, but Napier's ATS history suggests there's value in the Gators at this number.

Final Georgia-Florida Prediction & Pick: Florida +14.5 (-115)