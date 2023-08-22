The Philadelphia Flyers have locked up their 2023 first-rounder, signing Oliver Bonk to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Monday.
The 18-year-old heard his named called with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. He is the son of former NHL forward Radek Bonk.
It is expected that the Ottawa, Canada native will return to the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights, where he scored 10 goals and 40 points over 67 regular-season games. He added 11 assists in 21 OHL playoff games as the Knights lost in the final to the Peterborough Petes.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defenseman spoke about where he needs to improve at the team's development camp in July.
“I think it's just getting bigger,” he said. “You can't control your height but you can control how you eat and how you train. I think filling out my frame a bit more, getting stronger. I think that's going to help with the skating and your shot, working on upper body, lower body. I think just getting stronger.”
Oliver's father Radek was the No. 3 pick in the 1994 NHL Draft, and had a fruitful professional career. He scored 194 goals and 497 points in 969 games through 14 NHL campaigns with the Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators.
Both father and son attended their respective NHL Drafts with a mullet, a haircut Bonk got in May, just before the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo.
“I came back home and he was like, ‘Oh my God, what do you do?'” Oliver Bonk said, per NHL.com. “And then he was happy about it.”
Ideally for Bonk, the Philadelphia Flyers are back to playoff contention in the Eastern Conference by the time he makes the jump to the big leagues.