The Philadelphia Flyers have locked up their 2023 first-rounder, signing Oliver Bonk to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Monday.

The 18-year-old heard his named called with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. He is the son of former NHL forward Radek Bonk.

It is expected that the Ottawa, Canada native will return to the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights, where he scored 10 goals and 40 points over 67 regular-season games. He added 11 assists in 21 OHL playoff games as the Knights lost in the final to the Peterborough Petes.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defenseman spoke about where he needs to improve at the team's development camp in July.