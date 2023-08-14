Every team in the NHL has some degree of hope during the summer and once training camp begins. However, reality often takes hold and a veteran coach can get a good idea where his team stands less than a couple of weeks into the regular season. That was almost certainly the case last year for head coach John Tortorella when he got a good look at his Philadelphia Flyers.

This franchise was once one of the NHL's glamour franchises, but in recent years, the Flyers have had a difficult time maintaining respectability. Tortorella seems to have backed away from the days when he was the most demanding and unforgiving coach in the league, but as he starts his second year with the Flyers he is not going to accept a team that repeats the same mistakes it has made in the past.

The Flyers have failed to make the playoffs in any of the last 3 seasons. They have finished 7th, 8th and 6th in the Metropolitan Division in that time, There are some talented players on the roster — most notably Travis Konecny, Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost — but consistency has not been one of this team's strong points.

The Flyers often follow one strong game with at least two bad ones, and that's why they have not been in playoff contention.

Long way to go in 2023-24

Do the Flyers have a chance this season to build a more competitive team that competes for a top-3 spot in the Metropolitan Division or a Wild Card position? Of course they do because their players could improve and their opponents could suffer a downturn.

However, it does not seem likely that they can compete on the same level with the Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils or New York Rangers for a top-3 spot in the division or a Wild Card spot.

The other teams chasing those positions included the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators.

The Flyers have a long way to go in order to compete on a realistic basis. However, they some talented prospects who will compete in the future. They may have a chance to make the team in the very near future.

Forward Matvei Michkov, KHL

When it comes to star power, Michkov has it. In a 2023 draft that was dominated by superstar Connor Bedard, Michkov is one of the few players who can compete with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Michkov is a remarkable talent with sensational skating ability. He has tremendous balance, and that allows him to get excellent positioning on defenders. He is not as fast a skater as Bedard, but he can change directions so quickly that it allows him to get into a position to score goals.

The 18-year-old Russian forward is a remarkable stickhandler and he has a very good shot. He does not have a lot of holes in his game.

The downside is the Flyers don't know when he will be allowed to join their team because he has an ongoing contract with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL. However, once he is able to report to the Flyers, he appears to be an NHL-ready player who will be able to step in immediately and help his team compete.

Forward Tyson Foerster

Foerster is a big man who has already spent time in the minor leagues and had a brief cup of coffee with the Flyers. Foerster, 6-2 and 202 pounds, is a 21-year-old power forward who has the shot to light up goalies on a consistent basis.

Foerster can score from distance or in close. He appears to have the kind of tools that will make him a legitimate threat on the power play.

In addition to his big shot, he can win the battle in the corner and he plays with an edge when that is needed.

During a brief call up with the Flyers, he scored 7 points in 9 games and that could lead to a much bigger assignment this season.

Forward Cutter Gauthier

The 19-year-old Guahtier made a huge impression with his performance at Boston College last year. He had 37 points in 32 games and he was also a solid contributor at the IIHF Worlds.

The Flyers love his offensive potential and his versatility. He can play center or wing, and there is a thought that he could be the center for Michkov when the Russian superstar arrives in North America.

Gauthier appears to have the skating ability to serve as a play driver. He also has the kind of shot that will be difficult for opposing goalies to handle.