The 2023 NHL Draft is finally here! All 32 teams gather in Nashville, Tennessee for one of the most chaotic events the hockey offseason has to offer. The 2023 NHL Draft brings a very promising class of rookie hopefuls looking to make claim their place as the future stars of the game of hockey.

Every hockey fan has their eyes on Regina Pats superstar Connor Bedard. Bedard is the presumptive first-overall pick after an incredible junior hockey career. Other top prospects to keep an eye on include Michigan forward Adam Fantilli, KHL phenom Matvei Michkov, and US National Team Development Program star Will Smith.

The Chicago Blackhawks won the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery and earned the first overall selection. Behind them, the Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets round out the top three.

This 2023 NHL Draft Tracker will keep you up to date with all the latest happenings. Trades, picks, and instant reactions from around the NHL will be cataloged here. If you are unable to view the draft itself, stay tuned here to remain in the know as the event unfolds in Nashville.

American hockey fans can view the NHL Draft on ESPN, ESPN+, or NHL Network. If you do not have cable, you can view the NHL Draft with a streaming service such as fuboTV (try for free) or YouTube TV. Canadian viewers can watch the event on Sportsnet, TSN, or TVA Sports.

2023 NHL Draft: First round results

2023 NHL Draft: First round results Tristin McKinstry · 1 hour ago 1) Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard, C, Regina Pats (WHL)

2) Anaheim Ducks: Leo Carlsson, C, Orebro (SHL)

3) Columbus Blue Jackets: Adam Fantilli, C, University of Michigan (NCAA)

4) San Jose Sharks: Will Smith, C, US National Team Development Program (USNTDP)

5) Montreal Canadiens: David Reinbacher, D, Kloten (NLA)

6) Arizona Coyotes: Dmitri Simashev, D, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)

7) Philadelphia Flyers: Matvei Michkov, W, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)

8) Washington Capitals: Ryan Leonard, W, USNTDP

9) Detroit Red Wings: Nate Danielson, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Red Wings add a center Tristin McKinstry · 5 minutes ago The Detroit Red Wings add to their center depth with the 9th overall selection, picking Brandon Wheat Kings star Nate Danielson with their first of two first-round picks in this draft.

Capitals take Leonard Tristin McKinstry · 10 minutes ago The Washington Capitals miss out on Matvei Michkov but add an incredible talent nonetheless. Washington selects US National Team Development Program star Ryan Leonard with the eighth overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.

"David..." Tristin McKinstry · 15 minutes ago Montreal Canadiens legend Carey Price announced the team's selection of Austrian defender David Reinbacher with the fifth overall pick. The announcement didn't exactly go as smoothly as he may have envisioned, however. Oopise...Carey Price forgot the name of the player the Habs were drafting 😂 pic.twitter.com/dFGNTY1kS5 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) June 28, 2023

Michkov watch ends Tristin McKinstry · 17 minutes ago Russian phenom Matvei Michkov had an interesting draft projection considering his contract situation with the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia. He ends up heading to the Philadelphia Flyers with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The first major surprise Tristin McKinstry · 24 minutes ago The Arizona Coyotes threw a massive curveball with the sixth overall pick, selecting Lokomotiv Yaroslavl blueliner Dmitri Simashev over players such as Matvei Michkov or Ryan Leonard.

Habs go defense Tristin McKinstry · 32 minutes ago Montreal Canadiens legend Carey Price may have had a hard time remembering his name. However, David Reinbacher will always remember this night, as he was selected by the Habs with the fifth overall pick.

Sharks take Smith Tristin McKinstry · 39 minutes ago The first four picks of the 2023 NHL Draft have played out similarly to how we believed it would. The San Jose Sharks have selected USNTDP star Will Smith with the fourth overall selection in the draft.

Bedard vs. Crosby Tristin McKinstry · 40 minutes ago Chicago Blackhawks prospect Connor Bedard spoke with the media after his selection. Bedard spoke about facing Pittsburgh Penguins star and future Hall of Famer Sidney Crosby in his first National Hockey League game. Connor Bedard will get to play his idol Sidney Crosby in his first NHL game, set for Oct. 10 in Pittsburgh.



“Gotta make it first, but that’ll be unreal. My favorite player growing up and a big idol of mine. If that happens, for me personally, you can’t script it any better.” — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) June 28, 2023

Blue Jackets add a Michigan man Tristin McKinstry · 46 minutes ago The Columbus Blue Jackets probably didn't envision University of Michigan star Adam Fantilli being there with the third overall pick. However, they certainly aren't complaining as they have selected Fantilli with that pick.

Ducks answer the mystery Tristin McKinstry · 52 minutes ago Much debate was had over what the Anaheim Ducks would do with the second overall selection. In the end, GM Pat Verbeek goes with Swedish center Leo Carlsson, passing on the consensus second best player in the class in Adam Fantilli.

Blackhawks fans react Tristin McKinstry · 56 minutes ago Blackhawks fans attending the draft in Nashville rejoiced as their team officially selected Connor Bedard first overall. #Blackhawks fans are pumped about their No. 1 pick. Can’t imagine why. pic.twitter.com/fZmx6jTOo9 — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) June 28, 2023

The Blackhawks make it official Tristin McKinstry · 1 hour ago The Chicago Blackhawks have made it official, selecting Regina Pats superstar Connor Bedard with the first overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.