To say that expectations aren't high for the Philadelphia Flyers' 2023-24 season would be an understatement. Only the San Jose Sharks have worse 2024 Stanley Cup odds than the Flyers, and it will be considered a pretty significant upset if they make the playoffs. It's something that hasn't gone unnoticed by Joel Farabee, who is looking to prove the naysayers wrong.

Joel Farabee had 15 goals and 24 assists in 82 games for the Flyers last season. While Farabee put up the most points of his career, Philadelphia missed the playoffs by a good margin. The Flyers had 75 points, finishing seventh in the Metropolitan Division and 17 points out of the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Philadelphia ended last season on a two-game winning streak. Even though it was preceded by a seven-game losing streak, Farebee believes that the team showed signs of improvement.

“From what I've read on Twitter and stuff like that, everyone's got us dead last, we're finishing bottom-five,” Farabee told NHL.com. “I really don't think we're going to be that bad at all. I think we have a really good young group of forwards. I think you saw that at the end of last year, how some guys took over, ‘Frosty' (Morgan Frost), ‘Tip' (Owen Tippett). I think we're going to be a pretty tough team to beat. I think there's never an easy night in Philly when you're playing us. I think we're going to be a lot better than people expect.”

The Flyers have missed the playoffs in three straight seasons. Philadelphia has only won a single playoff series in the last decade.