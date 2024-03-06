Two teams currently in playoff positions face off as the Philadelphia Flyers face the Florida Panthers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Panthers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Flyers come into the game sitting at 32-23-8 on the year, sitting third in the Metropolitan Division. They have won just four of their last ten games though. Last time out, they faced the St. Louis Blues. The Flyers scored first in the game, taking a 1-0 lead on a Scott Laughton goal. In the second period, Kevin Hayes scored to tie the game. Samuel Ersson would end up with 24 total saves, leading to a shootout. There, the Blues would take the win over the Flyers.
Meanwhile, the Panthers come into the game at 43-16-4 on the year. They have won 16 of their last 18 games overall, and last time out they faced the New Jersey Devils. The Panthers took an early lead. Nick Cousins scored just 2:54 into the game, and then Evan Rodrigues made it 2-0. Jack Hughes would make it a one-goal game on the power play before the end of the period. The Devils would tie the game in the second, but the Panthers would make it 3-2 before the end of the period. In the third, the Panthers would add two more goals, winning 5-3.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Flyers-Panthers Odds
Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-138)
Moneyline: +184
Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+115)
Moneyline: -225
Over: 5.5 (-140)
Under: 5.5 (+114)
How to Watch Flyers vs. Panthers
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Why The Flyers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Flyers enter the game 22nd in the NHL in goals per game this year, coming in with 2.95 per game on the season. Travis Konecny leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 27 goals and 27 assists, good for 54 total points on the year. Konecny has been great when shorthanded this year, sitting with five shorthanded goals on the year. He also has three goals and three assists when on the power this year. Meanwhile, Joel Farabee is second on the team in points this year. He has 18 goals and 27 assists for his 45 total points. Farabee is the only other player on the roster with more than 40 points this year.
Owen Tippett sits second on the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 22 goals on the year, plus Tippett has added 16 assists, good for 38 total points. The Flyers get help on offense from the blue line. Travis Sanheim leads the team in assists this year while sitting fourth on the team in total points. He has eight goals and 29 assists this year, for his 37 total points on the season.
The Flyers are one of the worst in the NHL on the power play this year. They sit 32nd in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 12.9 percent conversion rate on the season. Still, the Flyers are one of the best in the NHL on the penalty kill, sitting first in the NHL with an 86.5 percent success rate this year.
Samuel Ersson is expected to start in goal for the Flyers in this one. He is 17-12-5 on the year with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage this year. Ersson comes in off a bounce-back game. On March 1st, he struggled against the Capitals, allowing five goals on 16 shots. Last time out, he allowed just one goal on 25 shots.
Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Panthers come into the game sitting eighth in the NHL in goals per game, scoring 3.32 goals per contest this year. They are led by Sam Reinhart. Reinhart leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 45 goals on the year, plus 30 assists, giving him 75 total points. He has also been great on the power play, coming in with 23 power-play goals on the year, plus five assists. Further, Reinhart has scored five times short-handed this year. Helping him out on the power play with Matthew Tkachuk. Tkachuk comes into the game with 21 goals and 50 total assists, leading the team in assists and sitting second to the team in points with 71. He has just five goals on the power play but has 24 assists this year.
Meanwhile, Carter Verhaeghe comes into the game second on the team in goals. He has 30 goals and 34 assists, good for 64 total points. He has eight goals and 11 assists on the power play. Aleksander Barkov sits fourth on the team in points and is one of four guys on the team with over 60 points this year. He comes into the game with 15 goals, but 47 assists, giving him 62 total points this year. Like Tkachuk, he has been great setting up the power play, sitting with three goals and 22 assists when man-up this year.
The Panthers have the fifth-best power-play unit in the NHL this year, sitting with a 26.5 percent success rate when on the man advantage. They have also been solid on the penalty kill, coming in with an 81.9 percent success rate, seventh in the NHL.
Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to be in goal for this game. He is 31-11-2 on the year, with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. Bobrovsky is tied for second in the NHL in wins while sitting third in goals against average and tied for fifth in save percentage. He has just one loss since the all-star break and has not allowed more than two goals in any start. Further, he has two shutouts in that span.
Final Flyers-Panthers Prediction & Pick
Not only are the Flyers playing well, the goaltending has been amazing. Sergei Bobrovsky has been almost impossible to beat. He has had a sabe percentage over .910 in nine straight games while having just one loss. In the one loss, he allowed just one goal on 29 shots. The offense is also scoring at a high rate as of late. They have scored 23 goals in the last six games, while allowing just 12. Take the Panthers in this one.
Final Flyers-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Panthers -1.5 (+115)