The Philadelphia Flyers are said to be not backing away from their asking price for a potential Sean Walker trade. They still want a first-rounder even though Chris Tanev was acquired by the Dallas Stars from the Calgary Flames for just a second-rounder, a third-rounder, and a prospect. Between Walker and another Flyers blueliner in the form of Nick Seeler, one is likely to be sent out of Philly before Friday's 2024 NHL trade deadline, per NHL insider Frank Seravalli.
“Still 3 days to go, but sounds increasingly unlikely that #Flyers will be re-signing both Sean Walker and Nick Seeler. They've got a good feel now on what both will cost. Meantime, they're fielding trade offers for both and will weigh return vs. extension. One likely traded.”
Both Walker and Seeler are playing in the last year of their current deals. Walker, who signed a four-year contract worth $10.6 million with the Los Angeles Kings back in 2020, was sent by LA to the Flyers in a three-team trade last June. Seeler, on the other hand, has been with the Flyers since 2021 when he first inked a one-year, $750,000 contract with Philly before the same team signed him to a two-year, $1.55 million extension in 2022.
Walker has been a solid asset for the Flyers this season, having scored six goals and recorded 16 assists in his first 63 games with the team. Meanwhile, Seeler has a goal and 11 assists for Philadelphia, which is in position to make the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2019-2020 campaign.