Former Ajax player Quincy Promes finds himself in legal trouble once again as he faces arrest in Dubai and extradition to the Netherlands, reported by GOAL. The Dutch winger, currently affiliated with Spartak Moscow, stands accused of involvement in the transportation of Class A drugs, a charge for which he was convicted by an Amsterdam court in February.
Following the conviction, Dutch authorities have formally requested Promes' extradition, prompting his apprehension in the United Arab Emirates. The arrest, made possible by a Red Notice issued by the Netherlands, signifies a significant development in Promes' legal saga.
Promes, a seasoned footballer with 50 caps and seven senior international goals for the Netherlands, now faces serious allegations related to the smuggling of 1,370 kilograms of cocaine. The accusations extend to his purported participation in both the import and export of Class A drugs, marking a severe legal predicament for the footballer.
This isn't the first time Promes has faced legal trouble. In 2023, he was found guilty of stabbing his cousin in the leg, resulting in an 18-month jail term. Despite his denial of the allegations in that case, Promes' involvement in various legal matters raises concerns about his conduct off the pitch.
Reports suggest that Promes was enjoying a lavish lifestyle in Dubai before his arrest, but his current situation reflects a stark contrast to his previous activities. While details regarding his arrest remain limited due to the ongoing investigation, the collaboration between authorities from the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates underscores the seriousness of the allegations against Promes.
As Quincy Promes awaits extradition and his legal proceedings unfold, the football world watches with bated breath, pondering the implications of his legal troubles on his career trajectory and future prospects in the sport.