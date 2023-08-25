Ajax superstar Mohammed Kudus has hinted at a potential move to West Ham in this summer window. The Ghanaian footballer has been linked with a move to the London Stadium throughout this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Kudus was interviewed yesterday to discuss his future plans in the Netherlands. Speaking to the media, he said, “Yes, I think it was my final game here at Ajax. But let's see what happens in the next day”.

“The talks are going on. We have to see if an agreement is reached in the next few days”.

Kudus was also asked about a move to West Ham. After listening to the question, he smiled and said, “West Ham? Good club, yes”.

If Kudus is to leave Ajax this summer, it couldn't have been a better way to go out. The 27-year-old scored a hattrick for the Dutch giants against Ludogrets in the first leg of the Europa League qualifier. It is likely that Kudus won't be available for Ajax before the Europa League qualifier is completed.

On the other hand, West Ham would welcome the 27-year-old with open arms after what has been a tough transfer window. After seeing the club-record sale of Declan Rice, the Hammers have failed to attract players in this window. There were also reports of increased tensions between manager David Moyes and the West Ham hierarchy. After not being able to sign Harry Maguire, there was a silver lining for West Ham as they retained Lucas Paqueta. With Kudus signing for the club, the potential of Kudus and Paqueta would give an exciting look to the West Ham fans.