Quincy Promes, the former Netherlands football star, has been dealt a significant blow with a six-year prison sentence for his alleged role in smuggling over 1,350 kilograms of cocaine, reported by GOAL. The prosecution initially sought a nine-year term, but the court settled on a six-year sentence, marking a severe turn of events for the player.

Promes, currently plying his trade with Spartak Moscow in Russia, was notably absent from the hearing in the Netherlands. The charges date back to January 2020, during his tenure with Ajax, with the prosecution basing its case on intercepted “crypto messages.” Despite the legal setback, Promes steadfastly asserts his innocence and is expected to appeal the decision.

With the player avoiding physical presence at the hearing, his commitment to Spartak Moscow raises questions about his future with the club. Russia's lack of an extradition treaty with the Netherlands provides Promes with an avenue to continue his career with Spartak, should he choose not to return to his home country.

Promes has a history of legal troubles, including an 18-month jail term for assault last year following an incident where he stabbed his cousin at a party. These recurring off-field issues contribute to the uncertainty surrounding his status with Spartak Moscow. Furthermore, the troubled history can lead to more harsh sentening in his future.

As the news unfolds, the football community awaits developments regarding Quincy Promes' potential involvement in Spartak's upcoming match against Kairat, scheduled for Wednesday. The legal proceedings cast a shadow over Promes' career, adding another chapter to his turbulent personal history.