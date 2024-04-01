Former Texas Southern and Jackson State receiver Quay Davis is on the move yet again, transferring to the reigning SWAC and Celebration Bowl Champion Florida A&M Rattlers. Davis announced his decision to move to Tallahassee on his Instagram page.
Davis first indicated his decision to enter the transfer portal on March 19, months after most other HBCU athletes entered. On the same Instagram page, he posted his goodbye letter to Texas Southern and their fans.
“First off I would like to thank God for everything he has done for me and also the abilities that he is given me to play the game at a high level,” Davis wrote. “Dear Texas Southern I would like to thank the fans and the city of Houston for all the love that yall showed me since I stepped on campus. I enjoyed being a Tiger for this past year. To my teammates and coaches thank you for pushing me everyday to reach my highest potential on and off the field. After talking with my family I will be entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility.”
Within his first few years in the SWAC, Davis experienced the intense passing attack of the Florida A&M Rattlers. Although SWAC Player of the Year Jeremy Moussa won't be his quarterback next year, Davis was still enticed by the recent success.
He saw Marcus Riley, the Rattlers' top receiver, haul in 33 catches for 635 yards and five touchdowns during the 2023 season. Jah'Marae Sheread eclipsed Riley in receptions, catching 51 passes for 497 yards and three touchdowns. Florida A&M had four receivers finish with over 300 yards, though Jamari Gassett ended right outside that threshold with 295.
After having already broken out in his second season, Davis is looking to bolster his numbers. In his first year at Jackson State, Davis caught just six passes for 33 yards. He, however, exploded last season, jumping to 33 catches and 384 receiving yards, along with a touchdown.
It took a while for Davis to get adjusted at Texas Southern, but during the back half of the season, he became a problem for opposing defenses. In the last five games of the season, Davis caught 21 of those 33 catches for 213 of his 384 yards. He averaged 42.6 yards a game in the second part of the season.
Davis had his best game in Texas Southern's final match against Alcorn State. He caught three passes for 58 yards at an average of 19.3 yards per catch. He also caught a 48-yard bomb in that game, which Texas Southern won, 44-10.
When Davis first came out of high school, 24/7 Sports ranked him 23rd in the country among receivers. He chose Jackson State without visiting largely due to the presence of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
“They are trying to build something very big,” he said. “They are trying to do something nobody has ever done. That is why Deion Sanders is the man. Prime Time. I respect him a lot. He is teaching us how to be young men and change yourself.”