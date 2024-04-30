The New York Yankees suffered a frustrating 2-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday in the first game of a four-game series, and there were a number of blown opportunities, which prompted manager Aaron Boone to express confidence in the offense coming through in those spots in the future.
“We've had some of those nights where we've got shut down where we had a lot of traffic but we didn't get the big hit and they kept us in the ballpark,” Aaron Boone said, via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. “Just got to keep giving ourselves a chance like that and trust we'll break through. But I thought we put together a lot of good at-bats at the top.”
There were a number of chances for the Yankees to get on the scoreboard, as Boone said. There were instances in which there were runners and scoring position. There were also well-struck balls that were nearly home runs as well, with Juan Soto's double in the third inning sticking out as the main one. Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo failed to come through after Juan Soto's double. Judge, Anthony Volpe and Oswaldo Cabrera hit well-struck balls that were nearly home runs throughout the game, but they fell short as well.
Yankees' offensive outlook after loss to Orioles
The Yankees' offense is coming off of a great weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers, but it could not come through in the first game against the Orioles, which is the biggest series in the early going for the Yankees so far. Clarke Schmidt gave the Yankees a chance to win the game if they turned in a solid offensive performance.
Despite opportunities, that did not happen. Judge spoke on the offense being unable to score in the game.
“Those guys are making their pitches,” Judge said, via Kirschner. “But guys were putting the ball in play. That's all you can ask for in that situation. Just keep getting guys on ball and try to drive a pitch when you get one. A couple of guys hit the ball hard and just hit the ball.”
The Yankees will look to even up the series with the Orioles on Tuesday and bounce back from the frustrating loss on Monday. New York will turn to Nestor Cortes on Tuesday, while Baltimore will have Dean Kremer. It would be a surprise if both of these offenses did not break out at some point in this series.
These two teams look to be heavyweights in the American League in the early going. The head-to-head matchups could determine the winner of the division, as well as home field advantage for a potential matchup in the playoffs. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the games play out this series.