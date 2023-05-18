Fortnite 24.40 update is here and there are a lot of balance changes including the introduction of the recently-announced Ranked Mode. There are more features that comes alongside Fortnite’s Patch 24.40 update. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming update for Fortnite.

There’s only a few weeks left until Season 2 of Fortnite’s Chapter 4 comes to an end but Epic Games just decided to surprise everyone with the arrival of the new patch update of 24.40, introducing a new Ranked Mode Season Zero.

The competitive mode will replace the popular Arena mode of Fortnite, to give players more sense of achievements and rise up through the ranks to determine who is the best in each season. Not only that, players will also earn great rewards while climbing up the rank ladder.

The Fortnite update patch 24.40 was released on May 17, 2023 and here’s everything about the update below.

Ranked Mode

Epic Games has officially released Ranked mode coming to Fortnite as part of the patch update of 24.40 Both Ranked play would include both regular Battle Royale as well as Zero Build mode. As you rise through the ranks, you will be given different rewards as well as flex-able ranks ranging from Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Elite, Champion, and Unreal in the first Ranked season called Season Zero.

Season Zero will end alongside with Chapter 4 Season 3 of Fortnite but would have some hotfixes if necessary throughout the season.

With Ranked Mode coming to Fornite, Arena mode will now be discontinued to make way for the new competitive platform. Trio will also be removed from the game modes as you can only now play Solo, Duos, or Squads.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

With the upcoming move Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Fortnite has already teased its players with another crossover with the franchise for an event. We have yet to hear about what would happen during the event or what cosmetics would be released but it should come soon as the patch already revealed it. We might finally get the Miles Morales skin that everybody’s been waiting for.

Star Wars Quests

The current Find The Force event will continue crossing over to the next update of patch 24.40 where there will be new quests to have and new cosmetics to grab for free.

For those die hard Star Wars fans, they will be able to enjoy all of the Star Wars-themed weapons and cosmetics until the end of the event on May 23, 2023.

Balance Patch Changes

Regarding the game’s balance update, there will be a big change made to resources and materials with material capping from 999 to 500 instead. Players will only be able to hold up to half of the original which may change their playstyle drastically. Alongside the reduction of the material cap, the harvesting rate for the materials will then be increased as well as having players drop 50 of each material when they are eliminated.

Bug Fixes

There are also a few bug fixes that are scheduled with Fortnite update v24.40. Here’s the list of all the bug fixes that will happen:

Continuing to make improvements regarding some large rocks on the Battle Royale Island not providing as many materials as intended.

Fixing an issue preventing players from being healed with Slurp Juice after being DBNO.

Back Blings equipped with the Clone Trooper Outfit will no longer appear detached.

The Clone Trooper Outfit’s head movement will no longer be static.

Fixing an issue causing some Outfits to appear glossy.

That is all there is to know for Fortnite’s patch 24.40 update.

