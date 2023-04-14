Music lovers worldwide can now experience the excitement of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival through Fortnite’s innovative Coachella Island. This immersive virtual space is available in-game now. It was created to bring the festival experience to those who can’t attend.

What is Coachella Island in Fortnite?

The weekend never ends… 🌴 The Coachella Music and Arts Festival is back, bringing even more melodic festivities and cosmetic items for you to enjoy in-game! More: https://t.co/8weJs3vDzX pic.twitter.com/ww3MvJ5CUp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 13, 2023

Coachella Island represents a collaborative effort between Fortnite and Coachella. This virtual island showcases an Art Park that features fan-contributed Fortography images as well as more content to come.

Developed by Alliance Studios, Coachella Island perfectly captures the festival’s essence. The Art Park, a centerpiece of the island, exhibits three new art installations reinterpreted by Fortnite community creators and a gallery of Fortography. The virtual space also boasts renditions of Coachella’s renowned art installations, such as Spectra, the Ferris Wheel, and balloon chains, alongside new additions by artists Maggie West and Güvenç Özel.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Innovation Lead for Coachella, Sam Schoonover, shared their vision for the project: “In-game music and art experiences should not imitate real-world events but should instead reimagine and enhance the magic through a new, more accessible medium.” Schoonover further explained, “Coachella Island serves as a canvas for gaming creators, with Fortnite providing the necessary tools for creators and fans to engage in this creative process.”

Visitors to Coachella Island can engage in an array of activities, including speedruns, team vs. team minigames, and parkour challenges. The Merch Tent offers 2023 Coachella-inspired outfits and in-game items for purchase. Enhancing the virtual festival atmosphere, songs by Coachella 2023 performer Porter Robinson will be featured, creating a dynamic soundscape for participants.

Additionally, the Fortnite Item Shop has plenty of new Coachella-themed outfits. That includes the new Sunset Alto and Desert Dawn Lyric designs, complete with matching accessories and music-reactive elements. Players can also acquire emotes with music by Coachella 2023 artists Bad Bunny and Burna Boy. They can also gain access to in-game Icon Radio, showcasing songs from the festival’s 2023 lineup. They’re all available now for purchase.

For more news on gaming and the latest releases, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.