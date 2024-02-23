In the latest Fortnite V28.30 update, Epic Games introduces an adrenaline-pumping addition to its Rocket Racing mode: Speed Run. This new gameplay variant offers a distinct challenge from the traditional Ranked Racing by focusing on time trials rather than direct competition among players. In Speed Run, the objective is to clock the fastest lap times on a variety of tracks, testing players' racing prowess in a solo challenge against the clock.
The introduction of Speed Run mode brings with it a selection of meticulously designed courses, including Riviera, Anaconda, and Olympus. Each track is crafted to present unique challenges that require players to adapt their strategies and refine their racing techniques to achieve the best possible times. Unlike the conventional racing setup in Fortnite, Speed Run emphasizes individual skill and precision driving, with player collisions and slipstreams disabled to ensure that the fastest lap time is a true measure of racing ability.
Participants in Speed Run are given the opportunity to run multiple laps within a match, enabling them to continuously improve their times. The mode is designed to encourage practice and perseverance; players can attempt the tracks as many times as they like within the session, with only their quickest lap being recorded on the seasonal leaderboard. This format not only fosters a competitive spirit but also allows for personal growth and skill development within the game's racing community.
Ghost Cars Elevate Training In Fortnite's Speed Run, Paired With Physics Upgrades
A key feature of Speed Run mode is the inclusion of ghost cars. These spectral vehicles represent a player's previous best attempt, providing a visual benchmark against which they can race. This innovative tool is invaluable for players looking to refine their racing lines and improve their overall technique. By comparing their current performance to their ghost car, players can identify precise areas for improvement, whether it's taking a corner more efficiently or optimizing their use of boosts.
Free Trail in Rocket Racing
Complete 200 (for every style) Runs in Speed Run Matches.
🏆 Reward:
• "Sprintspark" Trail (+Styles)
📆 Unkown end date.#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/GPdFuElBOR
— Free Fortnite Rewards (@freefortrew) February 22, 2024
To complement the strategic and skill-based nature of Speed Run, the V28.30 update also introduces enhancements to vehicle physics and controls. These improvements aim to provide a more intuitive and responsive racing experience, allowing players to feel more connected to the action and in control of their vehicle's handling.
Beyond the competitive racing aspect, Speed Run mode is enriched with quests and rewards designed to engage players further. Among the notable rewards is the new Diestro Car Bundle, adding an extra layer of excitement and incentive for players to participate. Whether in public matches, where the emphasis is on individual skill without the interference of collisions, or in private matches for a more tailored racing experience, Speed Run offers something for every type of Fortnite racer.
Expanding Fortnite's Rocket Racing Gameplay Horizons
With the launch of Speed Run in Fortnite's Rocket Racing mode, players now have a fresh avenue to test their skills, push their limits, and engage with the game in a new and exciting way. This mode is a testament to Epic Games' ongoing commitment to diversifying gameplay and providing dynamic, engaging content that caters to a wide range of player interests within the Fortnite universe.
As Fortnite continues to evolve with updates like V28.30, it's clear that the game's appeal extends beyond its original battle royale roots. With the addition of modes like Speed Run, Fortnite is not just a platform for shooting and survival but a diverse gaming experience that encompasses racing, strategy, and personal skill development. This update reinforces Fortnite's position as a dynamic and inclusive game that offers a unique blend of competitive and cooperative gameplay for its global community.
Fortnite Rocket Racing V28.30 Update Patch Notes
For those intrigued by the wider scope of Fortnite's latest updates, including the integration of cultural icons like Lady Gaga and the innovative gameplay of LEGO Fortnite, our detailed coverage provides an extensive overview of these exciting developments. To explore all the technical details and enhancements, including those for Rocket Racing, the full patch notes offer a thorough breakdown.
CATCH UP ON SPEED RUN
Ready to prove you’re one of the fastest Rocket Racing drivers? Then get ready because in Speed Run you’ll be up against the toughest opponent of all: the clock.
Try to set the best possible lap time on variants of some of your favorite tracks like Riviera, Anaconda, and Olympus. Each match has a countdown timer of several minutes, giving you plenty of time to complete multiple laps (“runs”) and create your perfect route to the finish line!
While zooming along in Speed Run, don’t be scared when you spot your ghost. This not-so-spooky apparition is there to show you exactly how you drove on your best run of the match — correct its mistakes to shave precious seconds off your lap time.
You can play Speed Run in either public or private matches. If playing with others, don’t worry about crashing into them. Player collisions are turned off in Speed Run so you can focus on your lap times. On the flip side, you can’t catch players’ slipstreams by drafting. Starting line boosts are disabled in this mode as well.
Your fastest run time on a track will be uploaded to that track’s Season leaderboard so you see how your skills rack up against drivers worldwide. There’s also a friends leaderboard where you can compare your times with your Epic friends for bragging rights! Don’t rest on your laurels, though, as the leaderboards will refresh each Season.
ELECTRIFYING QUESTS!
All good quests start with a spark! Complete runs in Speed Run to progress in the Speed Run Kickoff Quests. By completing the first Quest, you’ll unlock the new Sprintspark Trail! Complete the rest of the Quests to unlock 13 paint colors for Sprintspark.
The Speed Run Kickoff Quests will be available until March 26, 2024, at 12 AM ET.
Fortnite Rocket Racing: MORE IMPROVEMENTS ON MOBILE
v28.30 features further enhancements to playing Rocket Racing on mobile:
- The touchscreen D-pad has been updated to a touchscreen joystick, allowing for better precision when driving. You can adjust the sensitivity of the joystick in the settings.
- We’ve updated the visuals of the mobile HUD.
DIESTRO COMES TO THE FORTNITE ECOSYSTEM
It might look retro, but the Diestro Car Body is all modern power! Take it for a spin in Rocket Racing and other experiences across Fortnite. This Rocket League-original is available in the Shop as part of the Diestro Car Bundle:
- Diestro Car Body (has 13 paint colors)
- Chitchat Decal
- Lozano Decal
- Old Flame Decal
- Sooo Fly Decal
- Stripes Decal
- Stuntman Decal
The Decals in the Diestro Car Bundle can only be equipped with the Diestro Car Body. If you already have Diestro and the Decals in Rocket League, you’ll find them waiting in your Fortnite Locker thanks to cross-game ownership! If you purchase the Diestro Car Bundle in Fortnite, you’ll have the contents in Rocket League.
LOOK FLASH WITH XENOSPLASH!
So concentrated on the road you're in another world? The Xenosplash Boost comes to the Fortnite ecosystem via the Xenosplash Boost Bundle! This Bundle in the Shop includes the Boost plus 13 different paint colors.
If you’re feeling illustrious, consider pairing this Boost with the Lustrum X10 Wheels also making their Fortnite debut. These Wheels are available in the Shop via the Lustrum X10 Wheels Bundle, which includes the Wheels and 12 different paint colors!
Like Diestro, the Xenosplash Boost and Lustrum X10 Wheels are eligible for cross-game ownership.
MAJOR IMPROVEMENTS AND BUG FIXES
- You can now perform an Air Roll! Just hold the left trigger button while midair (or the spacebar on PC) and steer to spin through the air. You can also pair your rolls with your thrusters to fly across the track. We’re looking for feedback on this new advanced mechanic, so let us know what you think.
- Various Quests have been adjusted so that they can be progressed by playing Speed Run, Racing, or both! Quest descriptions have also been updated to reflect this.
- Further improvements to collisions while grounded have been made when hitting the environment to prevent getting stuck. We will continue to make improvements as needed.
- Improved checkpoint crossing times, and exposed one more millisecond digit to the scoreboard for more accurate time tracking.
- Increased the minimum speed to demolish in the air when hitting the front of the car, to match the speed required to demolish when grounded (400 KPH).
- Achieving a new drift boost while one is already active will now always give you the full impulse for a short duration instead of only making up the difference. This was partially the case in v28.20, but drift boosts that were smaller than the one you had were only 50% as effective.
- While you’re drifting, your wheels should now visually steer more sharply.
- You can no longer get bonus speed from a speed pad if your car already has an active stack of bonus speed from that same speed pad. You can still stack bonus speed from multiple different speed pads.
- Fixed an issue causing cars to sometimes launch backwards when landing an aerial drift after performing a lateral air dodge.
