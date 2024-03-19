Epic Games has launched its latest update, bringing an exhilarating twist to the battle royale genre by reintroducing the notorious villain Midas. The update, part of Chapter 5, Season 2, not only revives a fan-favorite antagonist but also kicks off a special event filled with new quests, rewards, and the return of a cherished game mode, marking yet another leap in the game’s development.
Fortnite Update: A Mythical Season Meets Midas' Golden Return
The current season, which debuted in early March, infused the Fortnite landscape with a dose of Greek mythology, featuring legendary figures like Zeus, Aphrodite, and the recent addition, Hades. However, the spotlight swiftly shifted towards Midas, a character whose fate had been a subject of speculation following his disappearance. Amidst the season's mythical splendor, rumors about Midas's comeback started circulating after leaks of his skin surfaced online. Confirming the players' suspicions, Epic Games announced the Rise of Midas event alongside update 29.01, turning the leaked information into a reality.
The Rise of Midas event is structured around a narrative-driven questline, where players embark on a journey with Midas as he makes a daring escape from the Underworld. The quest to identify a traitor within his ranks unfolds across five phases, each offering unique challenges and rewards. Players engaging in these quests until April 2 can earn various items, including sprays, back bling, and a golden glider, by completing 6, 12, and 18 quests respectively.
New Modes, Competitions, & Gameplay Enhancements In Update 29.01
An interesting addition to the update is the reimagined Limited Time Mode (LTM) titled Midas Presents: Floor is Lava. This version of the beloved game mode features a golden twist and incorporates new items from Season 2, offering players a fresh gameplay experience. Exclusive event quests and rewards, such as the Gilded Vengeance Pickaxe, further enrich this special game mode, providing ample opportunities for players to engage with the Fortnite world in novel ways.
Feel the heat of Midas' captive rage in the Floor is Lava – LTM!
But watch your feet. That floor is HOT 🌋
— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 19, 2024
The update also introduces the Rise of Midas Cup, a competitive solo event challenging players to climb the rankings in their respective regions. High-performing players have the chance to secure the Ascendant Midas outfit and the Golden King's Cape Back Bling. Additionally, those who earn 8 points during the competition will be awarded The Rise of Midas Loading Screen, adding a commemorative touch to their collection.
Go for gold. There is no other option!
The Rise of Midas Cup kicks off March 24th, 2024:
Test your hand in competition for a chance to get the Ascendant Midas Outfit.
Secure 8 points for the Rise of Midas Loading Screen!
Good luck ✨ pic.twitter.com/qkVrL57rRj
— Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) March 19, 2024
In terms of gameplay enhancements, update 29.01 has addressed several issues introduced in the latest season. Notably, it has corrected a bug affecting the Thunderbolt of Zeus and introduced the Chains of Hades Olympian Power, a new mechanic allowing players to pull enemies closer for strategic attacks. These adjustments ensure a more seamless and engaging gaming experience, highlighting Epic Games' dedication to maintaining Fortnite's dynamic and immersive environment.
Fortnite Update 29.01 Full List Of Patch Notes
For players eager to dive deeper into the specifics of update 29.01 and the Rise of Midas event, the full patch notes provide an exhaustive breakdown of all new features, bug fixes, and gameplay enhancements. Here's a detailed look at everything included in this latest Fortnite update:
Major Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue allowing players to throw the Thunderbolt of Zeus through structures.
- Fixed an issue where players may have been able to shoot through player-built structures with the Gatekeeper Shotgun.
- Fixed an issue where players may have been able to fly with the Wings of Icarus indefinitely.
- Not a Battle Royale bug, but we also fixed a visual issue where players couldn’t see their earned XP from creator-made islands until returning to the Lobby.
