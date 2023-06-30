Comedian Gabriel Iglesias encountered a harrowing incident when his private jet had to make an emergency landing in North Carolina, TMZ learns. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon as he was en route to a gig at Harrah's Cherokee Event Center. Reports indicate that the weather was extremely unfavorable, leading to complications during the landing.

Emergency landing!!! Our private jet skid off the runway and wound up in a field in Andrew’s, N. Carolina. Everyone is ok but shaken up. Happy to be alive. I love u all 🤗 pic.twitter.com/KWNOyx7dXg — G a b r i e l – I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) June 30, 2023

According to Iglesias, the pilot overshot the designated landing spot, resulting in the jet running out of runway and veering approximately 100 yards into a grass field. In a video shared on social media, he described the frightening ordeal and expressed gratitude that everyone onboard was safe but understandably shaken.

The mishap took place in Andrews, a town nestled in the North Carolina mountains. As the jet touched down, the reverse thrusters failed, causing the plane to continue down the runway at a high speed before eventually veering into the grassy area. Iglesias recounted experiencing severe turbulence during the final approach, which led to him hitting his head on the plane's ceiling.

The situation took an even more surreal turn as blades of grass began hitting the windows, creating a visual akin to someone mowing the lawn right beside them. Despite the alarming nature of the incident, Gabriel Iglesias managed to maintain his humor, stating that he now had fresh material for his upcoming shows.

Fortunately, everyone onboard the jet escaped unharmed. The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of air travel and the importance of skilled pilots and crew in handling emergency situations. Iglesias was scheduled to perform at Harrah's Cherokee Event Center later that evening as part of his ‘Don't Worry, Be Fluffy' tour.