Following ugly breakups with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden has found a new home in Los Angeles. The 10-time All-Star signed a two-year, $70 million deal Sunday to remain with the Clippers.

While it’s been over two years since Harden forced a trade from Brooklyn, the ripple effects are still felt across the NBA. One other place that has felt the impact is his wallet.

How did things go south for James Harden in Brooklyn?

Brooklyn’s short-lived big three of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will go down as one of the biggest “what ifs” in NBA history. The team seemed destined for an NBA title after steamrolling the Boston Celtics during the first round of the 2021 playoffs. However, injuries to Harden and Irving were too much for the Nets to overcome during a second-round loss to the eventual-champion Milwaukee Bucks.

While general manager Sean Marks hoped to lock down all three stars long-term during the following offseason, only Durant signed an extension. Harden rejected a three-year, $161 million offer as he would be eligible for a four-year, $227 million deal the following summer.

However, with Irving ineligible to play in home games due to New York's workplace vaccine mandate, Harden's start to the 2021-22 campaign was subpar. He averaged 20.8 points and 5.0 turnovers per game on 40 percent shooting over his first 25 appearances, with many attributing his lackluster play to his poor physical conditioning. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski later reported that Durant was “astonished” by Harden's lack of explosiveness during training camp.

With Irving only available part-time and Durant injured, Harden forced a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers at the deadline.

How much money did Harden leave on the table?

The change of scenery did not result in a return to his accustomed level of play. James Harden averaged 18.6 points on 40 percent shooting on his way to another second-round playoff exit. Following the disappointing season, Harden signed a one-plus-one contract worth $68 million to remain in Philadelphia. Many felt he took a team-friendly deal to help the 76ers fill out their roster with the understanding that GM Daryl Morey would take care of him the following season.

However, Harden's 2022-23 performance was again a stark contrast to his Houston Rockets days. And after another second-round exit, the contract he was anticipating was nowhere to be found. Harden felt betrayed and all but confirmed suspicions that he and Morey had a handshake agreement when he signed his contract.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of,” he infamously said during an Adidas media event in China.

Harden exercised his $35.6 million player option and demanded another trade. Morey eventually dealt him to the Clippers. The 15-year veteran accepted a complementary role alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George last season, averaging 16.6 points per game, the lowest since the third year of his career (2011-12). However, he continued to be one of the league's best passers, averaging 8.5 assists to 2.6 turnovers.

While Harden had a strong start to Los Angeles' first-round series with the Dallas Mavericks, he disappeared during the deciding moments, averaging 11.5 points on 7-of-28 shooting from the field and 1-of-13 from three in Games 5 and 6. Still, his 2023-24 performance was enough to maintain his salary, as he'll make $35 million AAV on his new deal.

Following next season, Harden will have earned $105 million from 2022 to 2025. That's $56 million less than he would have made if he accepted the extension with the Nets. While he's found a home in LA, it's difficult not to wonder what could have been had the star guard seen things through with Durant and Irving.

Harden made a gamble when he turned down Brooklyn's offer. He's already lost that bet on the financial end, and barring a miracle offseason from the Clippers front office, the same will be said for his championship aspirations.