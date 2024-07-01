Naomi Osaka takes on Diane Parry at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Osaka Parry prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Osaka Parry.

Naomi Osaka wasn't supposed to be any sort of threat or factor at the 2024 French Open. Yet, she — not anyone else — pushed Iga Swiatek, the World No. 1, to the very limit. Osaka, who has never played particularly well on red clay, played a strong match and pushed Swiatek into deep trouble, so deep that Osaka had match point in the third set. She didn't win that match point, and Swiatek came back to eventually win the match. However, Osaka sent a message to Swiatek and the rest of the WTA Tour: She was back. She was ready to compete for big prizes again. This is a four-time major champion who has struggled to handle her celebrity and the pressures of being a prominent public figure. Then she became a mother. It's a lot for any human being to deal with, and not everyone approaches fame, stardom, wealth, and intense public scrutiny the same way. Osaka appears ready to return to being the kind of tennis player she is capable of being.

As was the case at the French Open, Osaka is not expected to do much at Wimbledon. She is an elite hardcourt player, the best of the best when on her game, but she has done very little on the two main non-hardcourt surfaces, clay and grass. The fact that Osaka gave Swiatek such a challenge on clay makes this particular Wimbledon tournament quite fascinating. Will Osaka surprise on grass, much as she exceeded expectations on clay in Paris, even in defeat? We're all interested to see what Osaka can bring to this Wimbledon tournament. Anything beyond the third round would really open some eyes on tour and stamp Osaka as a main threat heading into the summer hardcourt season in North America.

How To Watch Naomi Osaka vs Diane Parry

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: Approx. 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT — matches could start 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous matches on court

Why Naomi Osaka Could Cover The Spread

The Osaka-Swiatek match at the French Open showed us that Osaka can move better on clay than previously thought. Wim Fissette is Osaka's coach. He guided Angelique Kerber to the 2018 Wimbledon championship and has had a very successful coaching career with multiple players. That portfolio includes getting good results from players at Wimbledon, Jo Konta being another. If Osaka's newfound movement on grass mirrors her improved footwork on clay, she should thrash Parry and cover the spread.

Why Diane Parry Could Cover The Spread

This is a test of Naomi Osaka's ability to move fluidly on grass. We don't really know what to expect, and given that uncertainty, the idea of simply trusting that Osaka won't dominate this match makes a Parry pick against the spread an entirely reasonable one.

Final Naomi Osaka-Diane Parry Prediction & Pick

Trusting Osaka on grass is not recommended, but Osaka might be improving nevertheless. This is a match to stay away from, because there are convincing arguments to make on both sides of the bet.

Final Naomi Osaka-Diane Parry Prediction & Pick: Parry +4.5 games