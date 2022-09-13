The Denver Broncos may have traded for the wrong quarterback, and that’s surely what the Seattle Seahawks fans are thinking after Geno Smith put on a clinic in the Seahawks’ season opener in front of a home crowd that was more than welcoming to their new QB1.

The longtime backup Smith, suddenly thrust into a role he hasn’t seen consistently since he was with the New York Jets in 2014, received all the love from Lumen Field, with the crowd wildly shouting his name “GE-NO” as the Seahawks took the game against the Broncos.

“GE-NO” chants again at the end of the third quarter. Seahawks 17, Broncos 13 Denver immolating itself with mistakes. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 13, 2022

Geno Smith hearing the crowd chant his name … and being interviewed by Lisa Salters following a HUGE win in prime time … against Russell Wilson no less…. It’s hard not be happy for him. — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) September 13, 2022

“Geno, Geno” chants already starting. Amazing what happens when your starting receivers don’t drop passes like all preseason. Get used to Mr. Smith haters. #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/bUDp7Iaskk — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) September 13, 2022

Smith spearheaded the Seahawks’ winning attack in a low-scoring affair, defeating the Broncos 17-16 in Wilson’s debut in his new digs six months after the blockbuster trade that sent Wilson to Denver. Smith completed 23 of 28 throws for a total of 195 yards, going for efficiency and effectiveness, throwing 2 touchdowns in the process while Wilson didn’t have the cleanest of games, missing the mark 13 times and throwing scary passes that should have been intercepted by the Seahawks backline.

Wilson was memorably booed in his first return to Seattle after his trade during the offseason after his relationship with the Seahawks top brass, including Seahawks coach and executive vice president Pete Carroll had gone south. It’s a shame, as Wilson spent his heyday leading the Seahawks attack for ten seasons, peaking with a Super Bowl victory in 2013 against the Broncos, which is funnily enough now Wilson’s team.

It’s a “what have you done lately” for me league, and the Seahawks fans certainly made their feelings about Wilson felt. One thing’s for sure, whomever’s donning the Seahawks’ neon green and navy blue uniforms will always get the crowd’s support, and the applause Geno Smith received is well-deserved for sure.

It remains to be seen if such form can be sustainable for Geno Smith, and if Smith continues to impress, the Seahawks may end up surprising pundits this season. The Seahawks will face the San Francisco 49ers for their Week 2 matchup.