Seattle Seahawks fans did not hesitate to boo Russell Wilson in his return to Lumen Field on Monday night. With the Denver Broncos in town for Monday Night Football, the 12th man let out a chorus of boos for their former quarterback the second he stepped out onto the field. Have a look at the reception Wilson received from fans in Seattle on Monday, with a video courtesy of Bob Condotta.

Boos audible in press box as Russell Wilson takes field. pic.twitter.com/LGxBAd6Pvm — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 12, 2022

Seahawks players were already on the field warming up by the time the Broncos trotted in. As soon as Wilson emerged from the tunnel, the vibe from the 12th man changed, immediately turning hostile as a chorus of boos rained down over the stadium.

It’s not a surprise to hear Seahawks fans booing Wilson, but it sure didn’t take long for the 12th man to let him know how they truly feel. Wilson, of course, was traded to the Broncos during the offseason after requesting a move away from the organization. Much has been made of his relationship with the franchise after he was offloaded over the summer, and reports suggest that the bond between the two sides had soured, culminating in his trade request.

While Russell Wilson’s Broncos are heavily favored heading into the matchup, Seahawks fans are determined to make things more difficult for the former franchise QB as he debuts for his new team. It could scarcely be a more hostile environment for Wilson to debut in, but that’s the reality of the situation as Seahawks fans let out their frustrations.

It’ll be interesting to see how Wilson responds to the crowd’s immediate reaction to seeing him back in Seattle, as he’ll be hoping to silence the naysayers with a big outing in Week 1 against his former team, with tensions running sky high ahead of the clash.