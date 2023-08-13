As we gear up for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, fantasy football aficionados are already on the lookout for rising stars to add to their teams. One player who's got people talking is second-year wide receiver George Pickens of the Pittsburgh Steelers. After showing promise in his first year, many are wondering if Pickens can level up and become a fantasy football sensation. This article will dive into George Pickens' fantasy football prospects for the 2023 season. We will also touch on his performance in 2022, how he stacks up against other players in his position, and how the Steelers' overall situation might impact his fantasy value.

Pickens' 2022 Season Performance

In his rookie season, George Pickens flashed some serious talent. He wrapped up the year with more than 16 points per reception (PPR) in two of his last three games. He also stood out by leading all Steelers receivers in touchdowns (four), big explosive plays (21.8 percent), and how deep he went to catch the ball (10.39 yards). Still, he averaged only 9.8 PPR points per game. This suggests there's room for improvement. To really step it up in 2023, Pickens needs to get even better at grabbing tough catches.

Recall that the Steelers had faith in Pickens from the get-go. He had a big role in the offense starting from Week 1. In his rookie season, he played in about 76 percent of snaps and managed to get his hands on the ball 84 times (fourth among rookies). He also accounted for about 15.5 percent of the team's targets. Take note that Pickens' performances might have played into the Steelers' decision to trade Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in November. Coach Mike Tomlin mentioned “depth” as one of the reasons for this trade.

He ended his debut season with 52 catches for 801 yards and four touchdowns. While that's impressive, fellow rookie wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson made even bigger waves. Remember, Pickens, was also competing for attention with target-greedy Diontae Johnson, up-and-coming tight end Pat Freiermuth, and versatile running back Najee Harris. The Steelers also exhibited a shaky passing game led by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Kenny Pickett and George Pickens will be a DYNAMIC DUO this year pic.twitter.com/NhWlJgIl8B — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 11, 2023

How He Stacks Up

Right now, Pickens is being drafted as the 39th wide receiver (WR39) on fantasy platforms, with an ADP of 73.3. In dynasty leagues, he's a decent asset, but for 2023, he might be more of a WR4. However, don't write him off yet. If he can top his four touchdowns from 2022, he could really boost his fantasy stock. That said, Pickens is seriously talented, but he might not get targeted even 6.9 times per game. This is just 2.0 more than what he saw last year. Fantasy football players should keep a close watch on their progress during the preseason and adjust their draft strategies accordingly. Right now, we have him ranked in the mid-30s of wideouts alongside guys like Brandin Cooks and Jahan Dotson.

Team Outlook

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking pretty solid for the 2023 NFL season. This could spell good news for Pickens' fantasy value. They've got a strong defense and an emerging quarterback in Pickett. Having said that, there's a catch right now. The Steelers have a packed wide receiver group, with the aforementioned names all gunning for targets. If Pickens can prove he's a reliable option for Pickett, he could snag more targets and rise to fantasy stardom.

We cannot understate the reality that how Pickens performs in 2023 is highly dependent on the performance of fellow sophomore Kenny Pickett. The latter had a bit of a tough time in his first year, throwing for over 200 yards in just four out of 13 games and never tossing more than one touchdown in a single game. His average passing distance per game ranked a disappointing 32nd among all quarterbacks with at least 100 throws.

2023 Fantasy Outlook

In his second year, Pickens has the potential for a breakthrough. However, there are a bunch of factors at play, so you might want to let someone else take the risk. During his rookie year, he averaged 9.8 PPR points per game. However, he finished 2022 on a high note with more than 16 PPR in two of his last three games. He showcased his skills by not just sprinting past defenders, but by outmaneuvering them and nabbing those tough catches. If Pickens wants to level up, he'll need to keep mastering those tricky grabs and demand more targets. Additionally, he'll need to do this while competing with Diontae Johnson for attention and hoping the Steelers' quarterback play steps up. While Pickens has serious potential, this is a tall order. For those looking to draft him, the earliest might be around the sixth round.

Looking Ahead

George Pickens could absolutely become a fantasy football sensation in the 2023 NFL season. He could very well go on the up and yup. However, it hinges on his growth and how reliable he becomes for Kenny Pickett. Fantasy football players should keep a close eye on their progress in the lead-up to the season and adjust their draft strategies accordingly. With the Steelers looking promising, Pickens might be a great addition to any fantasy football roster.