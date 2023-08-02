Quarterbacks and wide receivers need to get along to form strong reads and offensive schematics together. Knowing the ins and outs of each other's games allows them to complement one another inside the gridiron. This seems to be the case for the Pittsburgh Steelers duo of Kenny Pickett and George Pickens. The two have been getting along well together and chemistry may only get better as NFL Training Camp moves forward. Even Coach Mike Tomlin noticed the improvement in their air attacks due to this.

Coach Mike Tomlin is good at overseeing the growth of his players. He takes advantage of the offseason and NFL Training Camp to help the Steelers familiarize one another with their styles of play. All of that may have come to bear fruit as George Pickens and Kenny Pickett move through a probable breakout season together, via Peter King of NBC Sports.

“His catch radius is unbelievable. You just have to put it in his zip code,” the Pittsburgh quarterback said.

This growth in chemistry is very noticeable and raised high expectations from Coach Tomlin.

“Kenny Pickett and George Pickens, both second-year guys. Both are significant contributors to our effort. It’s also reasonable to expect those guys to have great growth. I think that play is kind of reflective of their maturation and what’s required,” the Steelers mastermind said.

A year-two jump is likely for the young core of the Steelers. Pickens and Pickett have now gotten a taste of the NFL. Winning more games and making a deep playoff push could be the new goal.