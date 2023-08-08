George Pickens is having a big training camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and quarterback Kenny Pickett is making sure to take notice. When asked about how he is going to get Pickens the ball, Pickett emphasizes that his big wide receiver will get plenty of 1-on-1 opportunities, via NFL Network.

“If he's ever 1-on-1, I'm gonna give him his opportunities. He's doing an unbelievable job…he thinks the same way I think, he has that aggressive mentality, and he's doing a really, really good job.”

The thoughts from Kenny Pickett on George Pickens will be music to Steelers fans ears. Pickens is expecting to have a big season in Pittsburgh, and if Pickett gives him the opportunities that he says he will, then Steelers fans can expect plenty of highlights from the second-year wideout.

Regardless of how good Pickens looks, Pickett will have to live up to expectations as well in order for the Steelers to find success. There is plenty of talent across the offense for Pickett to use at his disposal, so he will just have to develop as nicely as Pittsburgh hopes for.

The Steelers will be competing in an AFC North this year that has Super Bowl contenders across the division. The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping to return to the Super Bowl after a one-year hiatus, while Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are aiming to get over the hump for the first time since Jackson's arrival. Not to mention, the Cleveland Browns are expecting Deshaun Watson to lead the Dawg Pound into the postseason in his second year in North East Ohio. All of this is to say that Kenny Pickett and George Pickens will need to be quite a duo this year in order to help the Steelers keep pace in the AFC North.