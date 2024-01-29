Dayton looks to bounce back as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a George Wahsington-Dayton prediction and pick.

Dayton looks to bounce back from their first conference loss as they face George Washington. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a George Wahsington-Dayton prediction, pick, and how to watch.

George Washington enters the game sitting at 14-6 on the year, but they are just 3-4 in A-10 play this year. They opened conference play with a loss in triple-overtime to Fordham. They then won three straight, including beating VCU and George Mason. Since then, they have struggled, with losses to UMASS, Richmond, and LaSalle.

Meanwhile, Dayton comes into the game sitting at 16-3 and ranked in the AP Top 25. After starting the season 3-2, with losses to Northwestern and Houston, they went on a long winning streak. Dayton won 13 straight games, including six in a row in conference play. Last time out, they visited Richmond. Dayton was held to just 15 points in the first half and would be down by five. They would come back to take a lead in the second half, but ultimately fall 69-64.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: George Washington-Dayton Odds

George Washington: +14.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +810

Dayton: -14.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -1450

Over: 146.5 (-106)

Under: 146.5 (-114)

How to Watch George Washington vs. Dayton

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why George Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

George Washington is 175th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. they sit 169th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 206ht in adjusted defensive efficiency. George Washington is 34th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 49th in three-pointers made per game this year. James Bishop IV leads the offense this year. He comes into the game with 17.9 points per game this year, while he is also shooting 36.3 from three this year. Further, he leads the team with 4.5 assists per game. Second on the team is Darren Buchanan Jr. Buchanan comes in with 15.5 points per game this year. Meanwhile, Garrett Johnson has 14.3 points per game while shooting 42.5 percent from three this year.

George Washington is 24th in the nation in rebounds per game this year, while sitting second in defensive rebounds per game. Maximus Edwards leads the way with 7.2 rebounds per game, helping with his 12.3 points per game. Buchanan comes in second on the team with 6.8 rebounds per game, while Johnson has 5.7 rebounds per game.

George Washington is 270th in the nation in opponents points per game, but sits ninth in the nation in blocks per game. Babatunde Akingbola leads the way on defense. He comes in with 3.2 blocks per game this year, while also having .6 steals per game this year.

Why Dayton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Dayton comes in sitting 25th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency ratings this year. They have been solid on offense this year, sitting 20th in adjusted offensive efficiency, while sitting 58th in adjutes defensive efficiency. While Dayton sits 159th in points per game, they are some of the best in the nation at shooting and moving the ball. Dayton is 16th in the nation in effective field goal percentage, while sitting tenth in the nation in three-point percentage. Dayton is also 23rd in the nation in assists to made field goal ratio this year.

The leader of this offense is DaRon Holmes II. He comes into the game shooting 53.6 percent this year with 19.1 points per game. The forward is primarily an inside scorer, while also playing well on the inside in general. Holmes has 7.6 rebounds per game this year, while also having 2.2 blocks per game this year. Second on the team in points is Nate Santos. Santos is also shooting well from three this year. He comes in with 11.3 points per game this year while shooting 42.4 percent from three this year. Further, Koby Brea is playing well. He comes in with 10.7 points per game this year while leading the team with 53 three-pointers made this year. He is shooting 48.2 percent from three this year.

Dayton also gets help from Kobe Elvis and Javon Bennett. Elvis comes in with just 10.0 points per game but has 3.5 assists per game this year. Bennett comes in with 9.0 points per game, but he has 3.7 assists per game this year.

Dayton is also solid on defense this year, coming in 11th in the nation in points allowed per game. While they do sit 210th in rebounds per game. They allow just a 46.3 percent effective field goal percentage, which is 33rd in the nation.

Final George Washington-Dayton Prediction & Pick

George Washington has played well at the time this year. They have a strong three-point shooting game, but it is not an overall effecient offense. If the three-point shooting goes cold, the team struggles. Further, Dayton is consistently efficient on offense. They have multiple players who can score, and can also shoot well from three. Even more, Dayton is a solid defense, which will be the difference in this game.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final George Washington-Dayton Prediction & Pick: Dayton -14.5 (-106)