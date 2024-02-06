It is a Big East matchup on Wednesday as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgetown-Seton Hall prediction and pick.

It is a Big East matchup on Wednesday as Georgetown visits Seton Hall. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgetown-Seton Hall prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Georgetown enters the game sitting at 8-13 on the year, with just one conference win. After losing their first three conference game, all by ten or more points, Geoergetown got their first conference win over DePaul. It was a tight game though, with Georgetown winning 68-65. Since then, thye have lost six straight, but some of the match-ups have been close. First, it was a four-point loss the last time thye faced Seton Hall. Georgetown erased an 11-point second-half deficit to take the lead with just over three minutes left, but would hall 74-70. They also lost by just one point to Xavier and would fall by eight to Providence.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall comes into the game sitting at 14-8 on the year with a 7-4 record in conference play. While they started strong in conference play, with a 6-1 record, they have lost three of their last four. First, it was a three-point loss to Creighton, and then a four-point loss to Providence. After falling to Marquette, they would rebound last time out. It was a dominating performance over DePaul as Seton Hall won 72-39.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Georgetown-Seton Hall Odds

Georgetown: +12.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +680

Seton Hall: -12.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -1100

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Seton Hall

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: FS2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgetown comes in ranked 181st in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They sit 97th in offensive efficiency while sitting 303rd in defensive efficiency. Georgetown is 196th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 243rd in effective field goal percentage. Jayden Epps leads the way for Georgetown. He leads the team with 18.5 points per game this year but is shooting under 40 percent from the field this year. Further, Epps leads the way with 4.3 assists this year. Second on the team in points this year with Dontrez Styles, who comes in with 12.8 points per game this year, while shooting 43.2 percent this year. Georgetown also has Supereme Cook who has been solid shooting this year. He comes in with 10.9 points per game, while he is shooting 64.1 percent from the field.

Georgetown is 193rd in rebounds per game this year, but they are 48th in the nation in offensive rebounding rate. Leading the way here is Supreme Cook. Cook comes into the game with 7.9 rebounds per game. Further, 80 of his 166 rebounds come on the offensive glass this year, which may account for his high shooting percentage on the season. Meanwhile, Dontrez Styles comes in with 5.9 rebounds per game this year, also with over a third coming on the offensive glass.

Georgetown is 263rd in points per game against this year. One of the major issues is turnover margin. They average just 6.0 steals per game while forcing just 11.9 total turnovers per game, which is 180th in the nation this year. Further, Georgetown averages 13.0 turnovers per game this year, which is 271st nationally. Roman Brumbaugh comes in with 1.1 steals per game, but that is overshadowed by his 2.1 turnovers per game. The same is true for Jayden Epps, who has .9 steals per game but 3.7 turnovers to go with it.

Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seton Hall enters the game ranked 60th in the nation according to KenPom's adjusted efficiency ratings. They are 63rd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 64th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Seton Hall is 115th in points per game this year. They have been led on offense this year by Kadary Richmond. Richmond comes into the game averaging 15.9 points per game on the year while shooting 44.6 percent. The guard is not a major three-point shooter, hitting just 16.7 percent of his threes on the year, but drives to the basket well, creating his shot. He can also dish the ball when needed on the drive. Richmond leads the team with 4.8 assists per game this year.

The pass often goes to Dre Davis or Al-Ami Dawes this year. Dawes comes into the game scoring 14.2 points per game this year. Meanwhile, Davis is scoring 13.8 points per game in the season. Both of them are shooting over 34 percent from three, with Davis hitting 48.3 percent of his total shots this year. Meanwhile, Jaden Bediako comes in with just 9.1 points per game, but he is shooting 58.7 percent from the field this year.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall is 35th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are eighth in the nation in offensive rebounding rate as well. Bediako and Richmond lead the way here. Bediako comes in with 7.7 rebounds per game this season, with over half of his rebounds per game sitting on the offensive end. Richmond is better on the defensive end, with 106 of his 139 rebounds being defensive. This is leading to him having 7.0 rebounds per game this year.

On defense, Seton Hall is 87th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 73rd in opponent effective field goal percentage. Beiako has been great on defense this year. He comes in with 1.9 blocks per game, while also having .4 steals per game. Further, Kadary Richmond has 2.2 steals per game this year, while Dylan Addae-Wusu comes in with 1.8 steals per game on the season.

Final Georgetown-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick

While Georgetown has struggled heavily this year, they have done a solid job covering the spread. In their last six games, they have scored in four of them. They have also covered as double-digit underdogs in three of the last four. In their last six games away from home, they have covered four of them. Meanwhile, Seton Hall has failed to cover as a favorite in four of their last five. This will be a Seton Hall win, but Georgetown may be able to keep it respectable if they can continue to do well on the offensive glass. The game being close will drive up the score, making the best play in this game, the over.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Georgetown-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick: Over 141.5 (-110)