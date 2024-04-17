John Calipari has left Kentucky basketball to take the head coaching role at Arkansas. Despite already having a new coach in Mark Pope, some players are feeling weary of remaining in Lexington. That includes DJ Wagner, who is set to leave Kentucky basketball after entering the transfer portal.
Wagner is coming of a shaky season for Kentucky, averaging just 9.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Wagner was the fourth-highest recruit in the 2023 class, but his play didn't live up to that billing. Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard outperformed him and ended up playing in bigger and more meaningful moments down the stretch.
That doesn't mean that Wagner still can't live up to his potential. It takes some guys longer to adjust than others. Immanuel Quickley struggled mightily in his freshman season at Kentucky, but was able to bounce back his sophomore season and become a first-round pick. Wagner could do the same at another stop.
Arkansas Razorbacks
Any time any marquee player, let alone a former Kentucky Wildcat, hits the portal, the Arkansas Razorbacks have to be among the first mentioned as potential suitors. Calipari has his work cut out for him after getting lured away from Lexington to Fayetteville. There is only one scholarship player on Arkansas' roster at the moment, former Kentucky center Zvonimir Ivisic, via Joe Tipton of on3.
A clean slate could be just what Wagner needs going forward, and he'd have that at Arkansas. Kentucky had a ton of guards last season between the three freshmen as well as the veteran Antonio Reeves that all needed their reps. It is highly likely that Arkansas' backcourt will not be as crowded as Kentucky's was last season. However, former Kentucky commits Karter Knox and Boogie Fland reopened their recruitment and could follow Calipari to Fayetteville.
If one of those two doesn't go to Arkansas, that could free a ton of opportunities and reps for Wagner. Calipari has put a ton of guards in the NBA, and not all of those guys have been one-and-done. Some of the shine is off of Wagner after his rough freshman season, but there is still plenty of promise and upside with him. Calipari can bring that out of him at Arkansas.
Louisville Cardinals
Louisville showed plenty of interest in DJ Wagner before he chose Kentucky. Perhaps he can now join the Cardinals for the start of their new era. They hired former Winthrop and College of Charleston coach Pat Kelsey this offseason after the disastrous Kenny Payne era mercifully ended.
Louisville has hit the ground running with the portal. Skyy Clark left the program for UCLA, but they have been able to bring in J'Vonne Hadley from Colorado, Terrance Edwards Jr. from James Madison, and Reyne Smith from College of Charleston. That's a good haul, but the Cardinals aren't bringing in a top 100 recruit from this year's class. They could use all the top-flight talent they can get. That would include Wagner.
Seton Hall Pirates
It would be a great story if DJ Wagner went to Seton Hall. Wagner is from Camden, New Jersey, which is about a one and half hour drive from Seton Hall's campus. It's a great situation for him too.
Head coach Shaheen Holloway is a former McDonald's All-American himself who had an NBA career deprived from him because of injuries. He has since transitioned to coaching and has already proven to be one of the best in the country. Holloway was in charge of Saint Peter's during their historic Elite 8 run and helped Seton Hall win the NIT this season.
Seton Hall could use him. One of their best players in Dre Davis is currently in the portal himself. Kadary Richmond was the only Pirate who averaged more points per game. But, Al-Amir Dawes, another 15 point per game scorer, is out eligibility. The Pirates have to replace him and Davis in the portal and haven't done so yet. Wagner could be the one to do that and make Seton Hall a player in the Big East.