Indiana State (32-7) and Seton Hall basketball (25-12) entered the NIT with a chip on their shoulders after they were both left out of the NCAA Tournament's field of 68 on Selection Sunday. The two teams could have fed into their disappointment and refused to compete for what others clearly deemed to be an unworthy consolation prize. Instead, head coach Shaheen Holloway used the anguish to galvanize his players to an unforgettable run.
The Pirates, who earned a 15-point victory over juggernaut UConn in December, overcame a bleak fate in the closing minutes of the 2024 NIT championship game. Down 77-70 with less than three minutes remaining, they stunned the hometown-favorite Sycamores.
Al-Amir Dawes (scored game-high 24 points) buried a 3-pointer to tie the score late and Dre Davis made a beautiful spinning drive to the basket with 20 seconds left to cap off a rip-roaring 9-0 run. The final buzzer sounded with the scrappy Big East squad on top, 79-77.
While Seton Hall basked in the elation of this big win, many inside Indianapolis' Hinkle Fieldhouse were overcome with complete despondency after seeing a surefire championship celebration get snatched away from their grasp. Indiana State star Robbie Avila was among those who ached in devastating heartbreak following the narrow defeat.
Holloway did not allow his own jubilation to prevent him from embodying the class and leadership that has defined his head coaching career. What ensued was a touching postgame exchange that again reminds fans why it is more than just a game.
Shaheen Holloway, Robbie Avila embrace after NIT championship
While an emotional Avila processed the loss in a hunched position with his head down, Holloway literally put the player's chin up and offered him words of encouragement, per ClutchPoints (originally The Comeback). Avila expressed his appreciation for the kind gesture, and the two shared a nice moment that will capture the heart of even the most ardently anti-sports individual.
Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway went over to show his respect to Robbie Avila after defeating Indiana State in the NIT Championship 🙌
With the growing presence of name, image and likeness deals (NIL), it is easy for the public to overlook the passion and competitive spirit that still strongly exists in the world of college athletics. Robbie Avila, better known as “Cream Abdul-Jabbar,” watched his popularity soar to levels he probably did not think were possible after a breakout 2023-24 campaign.
The sophomore center, who averaged 17.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists, will surely have opportunities to build off his rising stock and transfer to a more prominent program. But none of that seemed to matter in the aftermath of this championship clash. After largely being held in check by the Pirates' defense (13 pts., five rebs., five asts.), Avila could not help but dwell on what he and his teammates just lost.
Shaheen Holloway forced the All-Missouri Valley Conference First-Team selection to acknowledge the substantial impact he has had on the entire Sycamores community. The NIT champ knows just how grueling the path of a mid-major can be, but he is also proof of the rewards it can reap when one dedicates their heart and soul to their craft.
Holloway, Seton Hall continue to rise
The former Seton Hall basketball star had to take quite the journey back to his alma mater. Following a long assistant coaching tenure in Newark, Holloway earned his first HC job with the now-famous Saint Peter's Peacocks in 2018. The team steadily improved before exploding in the 2022 NCAA Tournament as a No. 15 seed, upsetting Kentucky, Purdue, Murray State and North Carolina on its way to a historic Elite Eight appearance.
One can call Saint Peter's the ultimate Cinderella story. Holloway is not ready to take off the glass slipper, though. In his first two seasons with the Pirates (42-28), he is quickly implementing his vision. A big jump in 2023-24, which many fans believe should have culminated in March Madness validation, has Seton Hall fans excited for the future.
But there is plenty to savor right now. This NIT championship banner will forever be evidence of how this resilient group turned a devastating blow into a notable achievement. And with Shaheen Holloway's support, Robbie Avila can use his disappointment as fuel for his own triumphant tale.
Although nothing compares to the madness, this “consolation” tournament gave these two rising talents their rightful share of the spotlight. Perhaps their journeys will converge again one day.