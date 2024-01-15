After interviewing with Kalen DeBoer, this coach decided to move on to the Bulldogs.

Now that Kalen DeBoer has taken over the Alabama football program, he is looking to fill out his staff. One potential assistant he interviewed has decided to stay with Kirby Smart and Georgia football, according to Chris Low of ESPN:

“Travaris Robinson interviewed with new @AlabamaFTBL coach Kalen DeBoer for several hours Sunday for the defensive coordinator job, but has decided to remain at Georgia, sources tell ESPN.”

Robinson will serve as the Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach after his stint as cornerbacks coach with the Crimson Tide.

Georgia football initially announced on Saturday that Robinson would be joining the staff as a co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Robinson had spent the previous two seasons as Alabama’s cornerbacks coach.

With the hiring of Robinson, Will Muschamp will be moving into an analyst role.

He's an experienced coach, having an extensive background in high-level Power Five programs. This includes his recent title at Alabama, along with a defensive coordinator role at South Carolina, and a defensive backs coach at Miami, Florida, and Auburn.

In Athens, Robinson will already have that laid out for him. He has the talent on the field and even more stars coming into the program. Robinson is working with an unlimited arsenal at this point. As the co-defensive coordinator with Georgia football, he'll be able to step into a larger role with some of the best players in the nation.

Glenn Schumann is the defensive coordinator for Georgia football. He held that title for the first time last season, when the Bulldogs led the SEC in scoring defense.