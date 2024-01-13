Georgia football lands one of the best defensive minds in the country, bolstering an already impressive group in Athens.

Georgia football has landed Alabama cornerback coach Travaris Robinson. He'll serve as the Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, per Brett McMurphy at Action Network. This is a massive addition to Georgia's program, although they didn't need too much of an extra push. The Bulldogs have produced some of the best defenses in the nation for the past few seasons.

Robinson helps the rich get richer in this situation. He's an experienced coach, having an extensive background in high-level Power Five programs. This includes his recent title at Alabama, along with a defensive coordinator role at South Carolina, and a defensive backs coach at Miami, Florida, and Auburn. He's been leveling up for quite some time, now hitting the jackpot in his last two landing spots.

With the retirement of Nick Saban, Robinson heads to the next best thing. Georgia football should be seen as the No. 1 powerhouse in college with Alabama taking a slight decline, due to uncertainty in Tuscaloosa. Robinson is phenomenal coaching from a technicality and scheme standpoint, but he's also one of the best recruiters in the country. The Crimson Tide benefited from his skills, having blue-chip talent all over the secondary.

In Athens, Robinson will already have that laid out for him. He has the talent on the field and even more stars coming into the program. Robinson is working with an unlimited arsenal at this point. As the co-defensive coordinator with Georgia football, he'll be able to step into a larger role with some of the best players in the nation.