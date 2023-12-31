Georgia football coach Kirby Smart blasts Florida State opt-outs for not playing in the Orange Bowl.

The Orange Bowl was completely lopsided, as Georgia football mollywhopped Florida State 63-3. It was never really close either, as the Bulldogs had nearly all of their starters and the Seminoles did not.

Numerous regular starters for Florida State opted out of playing in the Orange Bowl. Maybe if they played, the Seminoles could have played a bit more competitively. At the very least, that's what Bulldogs head coach, Kirby Smart seems to believe, as he blasted the Seminoles' opt-outs for not playing, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic.

“People need to see what happened tonight, and they need to fix it. … It’s really unfortunate for the guys on that sideline who had to play in that game when they didn’t have their full arsenal.”

This has been a hot topic in college football for several years now. When team's aren't in the running for the National Championship, seniors will tend to opt-out to avoid risking an injury ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft. That's just one of many reasons why a player will opt-out of participating in a Bowl game. Clearly, the Georgia football head coach is not a fan of it.

With that said, the Bulldogs are a proud program. Although they were eliminated from the College Football Playoffs, Kirby Smart made sure that as many of his regular starters would play in the Orange Bowl. So, we should expect to see Georgia football continue this trend as long as Smart is the head coach.

Both sides of the argument make sense though. Some players are just ready to make the move to the NFL, so why risk it if you feel like the reward isn't worth it? Meanwhile, playing one more game with your teammates has to still mean something, right? Especially if you play for a program like Georgia football.