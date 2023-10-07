Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have been a tad underwhelming to open up the 2023 campaign coming off of two straight national championships. Although Georgia football currently sits at a perfect 5-0, Smart has had to help lead his team back from multiple double-digit deficits already this season, leading some to wonder if a new college football king will be crowned next January.

Former college football great Tim Tebow, however, is not concerned about what he's seen from the Bulldogs so far.

Tebow recently stopped by the Paul Finebaum Show to address some of the criticism that Georgia football has received for their less-than-dominant display so far.

“It gets very frustrating,” Tebow said, per Athlon Sports. “I mean it’s so hard when you’ve been so successful like they have. I think it’s 22 in a row. And people want to find the reasons why it’s not as good. But do you know last week when they go to Jordan-Hare — beating that team for those three hours. I know Auburn, the season hasn’t been as good as they used to be. But last Saturday afternoon, that was a pretty good Auburn football team that showed up.”

Georgia is currently ranked as the number one team in the country but will have arguably their toughest test of the season on Saturday when the also undefeated Kentucky Wildcats roll into Sanford Stadium. Georgia is comfortably favored in the matchup, but Bulldogs fans and Kirby Smart will hope to see a much more inspired start to the contest than what the team has produced thus far in 2023.