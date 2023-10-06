The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Georgia Bulldogs. Check out our college football odds series for our Kentucky Georgia prediction and pick. Find how to watch Kentucky Georgia.

One week ago, Georgia was favored by 14.5 points. One week ago, Georgia was not installed as a massive favorite — heavy, yes, but not a 20- or 25-point favorite as we have been accustomed to seeing over the past few years. Remember: Georgia has won back-to-back college football national championships. The 2021 team was awesome, the 2022 team nearly as good and certainly good enough to repeat. This 2023 Georgia team still has some real question marks. The offense isn't nearly as potent. The defense has lost a lot of really good players to the NFL (particularly the Philadelphia Eagles, who made it a point to draft Georgia players) and is trying to find elite replacements at every position.

We saw the limitations of Georgia on display last week. The Dawgs did not cover the spread as 14.5-point favorites. They didn't even come all that close. They trailed Auburn for a portion of last week's game, and they were tied at 20-20 late in the fourth quarter before scoring a tiebreaking touchdown to win 27-20. The point spread seemed low, and yet Georgia couldn't cover it. That builds intrigue for this betting situation, as you will see below.

Here are the Kentucky-Georgia College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kentucky-Georgia Odds

Kentucky Wildcats: +14.5 (-110)

Georgia Bulldogs: -14.5 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kentucky vs Georgia

Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Kentucky Could Cover the Spread

Georgia could not cover a 14.5-point spread last week, so Vegas has a 14.5-point spread this week and is daring people to either double down on Georgia minus the points or change their minds. That is the choice facing bettors just before kickoff. When you realize that Georgia allowed 20 points to Auburn — and that Auburn scored fewer points this year against the California Golden Bears (14) — it should be clear this Georgia team is far below the 2022 national championship standard. Not slightly below, but far below. Kentucky just clobbered Florida by 19 points and looked very physical and tough. The Wildcats allowed just 16 points to Georgia last year, and that Georgia offense was a lot better than this year's UGA offense. Everything seems to point to UGA not covering the 14.5-point spread again.

Why Georgia Could Cover the Spread

The Dawgs are due to have a really good game in which everything clicks and comes together. This team isn't as good as the 2022 team, and no one would dispute that. However, this team is still bound to play better. Kirby Smart has a good track record in terms of getting his teams to improve over the course of the season. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck isn't having a spectacular season by any means, but he looked decent against Auburn and made the plays his team needed him to make. Georgia seems to be learning how to play together, and if the Dawgs can be 20 to 30 percent better than they were against Auburn, they should be able to cover the spread against Kentucky.

Final Kentucky-Georgia Prediction & Pick

This is a game you should stay away from. Georgia isn't playing great, but is Kentucky ready to play a close game in Athens? That's a hard question to answer. Look instead for a live betting play.

Final Kentucky-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Kentucky +14.5