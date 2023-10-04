Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have gotten off to a relatively slow start to the 2023 season. Although the team sits at a perfect 5-0, the two-time reigning champion Bulldogs have had to battle back from double-digit deficits twice already this season, leading some to wonder whether a third straight championship is in store for Smart and Georgia football.

For his part, Smart seems to think that the talent of the SEC has something to do with how difficult things have been thus far.

“I personally think every SEC team should be ranked,” said Smart, per Andrew Graham of On3 Sports. “I can guarantee you there are some teams that don’t want to play them that are ranked.”

Both double-digit deficits that Georgia football has faced thus far in 2023 have occurred against SEC opponents. First, the South Carolina Gamecocks put a scare in the Sanford Stadium crowd by taking an early lead before Georgia battled back to win. Last week, the Auburn Tigers got off to a 10-0 lead, forcing Georgia to once again have to claw their way back, this time on the road, to eventually win 27-20.

The SEC has long been considered the overall most talented conference in college football. However, some have speculated that things like the transfer portal and new NIL opportunities might help spread out the talent pool nationwide.

In any case, Kirby Smart and Georgia football will next take the field on October 7 against the also undefeated Kentucky Wildcats. That game, a home game, is slated to kick off at 6:00 PM ET.