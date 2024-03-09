The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take on the Virginia Cavaliers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Georgia Tech Virginia prediction and pick. Find how to watch Georgia Tech Virginia.
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets hurt one ACC bubble team earlier this week on the road. They went into Winston-Salem and stunned Wake Forest on a late basket. Georgia Tech took an early 26-7 lead and held that lead for nearly all of the game, but Wake Forest got within three points midway through the second half and was eventually able to take the lead in the final two minutes of regulation. Georgia Tech could have lost faith and lost its nerve, but the Yellow Jackets were able to punch back in the final moments of the game and win by one to send Wake Forest tumbling down the bubble pecking order. Wake Forest might be toast, but at the very least, the Demon Deacons are in a far worse position now than they were at the start of the week. Facing an opponent which had a lot riding on the game did not deter Georgia Tech. Wake was supposed to be the more motivated team, but Georgia Tech played like the more motivated team.
Georgia Tech will now try to ruin another bubble team's existence against Virginia in Charlottesville. Virginia is now where Wake Forest was a few days ago: in the “last four in” section of a lot of bracketology projections. Virginia cannot afford to lose at home to Georgia Tech, as was the case with Wake. Georgia Tech jumped the Demon Deacons. UVA cannot be very “Cavalier” about this game. The Hoos have to lock this one down and then need to win one game at the ACC Tournament to feel they are in reasonable position heading into Selection Sunday, March 17. If Virginia does not get at least two wins before then, the Hoos will be sweating bullets and will not feel comfortable about their situation.
Why Georgia Tech Could Cover the Spread
The Yellow Jackets are building for the future under head coach Damon Stoudemire. In his first season as head coach, Stoudamire has tried to get this team to be more consistent. He has largely failed, but the moments when Georgia Tech plays really hard are the moments which show that Stoudemire could improve upon what his predecessor, Josh Pastner, did in Atlanta. Next season, Stoudamire will bring in his recruits and make some transfer portal acquisitions instead of inheriting a roster he didn't have much of a chance to turn around. As soon as Stoudemire gets his own guys into the program, you should see Georgia Tech take off.
As far as this game is concerned, Georgia Tech's strong effort at Wake Forest should tell you everything you need to know about whether Tech will fight or fade in this game. Virginia struggles to score and is giving almost nine points in this contest. That's a ton of points. UVA probably won't score enough to cover it.
Why Virginia Could Cover the Spread
The Cavaliers must win this game. They know they must win it. You should get a focused, urgent, clean, and ultimately decisive performance from the Hoos and coach Tony Bennett.
Final Georgia Tech-Virginia Prediction & Pick
This is a game between a not-very-good Georgia Tech team and a not-very-potent Virginia team. It's a game you should stay away from.
