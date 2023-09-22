The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Check out our college football odds series for our Georgia Tech Wake Forest prediction and pick. Find how to watch Georgia Tech Wake Forest.

The ACC's conference schedule gets going with this intriguing contest in Winston-Salem. Wake Forest is trying to deal with its quarterback downgrade this year, having lost Sam Hartman to Notre Dame in the transfer portal. Georgia Tech is going through its first full season with Brent Key as the permanent head coach. Key was interim coach for a portion of last season after Geoff Collins was fired. These teams are in an in-between situation and are therefore mysterious. It is not easy to assess how each team will perform — not in this game, and not over the course of the full season.

Tech scored 28 points in the second quarter of its season opener against Louisville but scored only six points in the other three quarters and lost. Wake Forest trailed Old Dominion 17-0 last week before rallying to win on the road. What do those results tell you about these teams? Should one emphasize the stretches of play in which they were great, or the periods of play in which they were horrible? We have seen the good and bad of these teams, when they have been at their best and their worst. Which versions of these teams will show up in Week 4?

Here are the Georgia Tech-Wake Forest College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia Tech-Wake Forest Odds

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: +3.5 (-105)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons: -3.5 (-115)

Over: 60.5 (-110)

Under: 60.5 (-110)

How To Watch Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest

TV: The CW Network

Stream: YouTube TV

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Why Georgia Tech Could Cover the Spread

Georgia Tech will look at Wake Forest and see a team whose offense isn't as dependable in 2023 as it was in 2022. Sam Hartman covered up and minimized a lot of Wake Forest's overall weaknesses and deficiencies as a team. Hartman gave Wake Forest an above-average quarterback who could change the game and make huge, defining plays. Now that Wake Forest doesn't have Hartman, you're seeing how — and why — the Demon Deacons' offense isn't as formidable this year. They did beat Old Dominion last week, but it was very close. The Deacs dug themselves a huge hole before barely scratching out a narrow win. If Old Dominion can push Wake Forest, the Yellow Jackets can go one step better and actually beat Wake outright on the road in Winston-Salem.

Why Wake Forest Could Cover the Spread

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are good enough to score 28 points in a quarter and bad enough to get shut out for the first 28 minutes of the second half against Louisville in Week 1. We can see the glimpses of talent on this Georgia Tech team, but we can also see the inconsistency and, ultimately, the lack of reliability. Tech is constantly failing to put all the pieces together. One can see the potential at times, but the overall attempt to create a complete team simply doesn't emerge in its totality. We will know Georgia Tech is a better, stronger team when it puts together whole games and demonstrates it can play consistently well. The Yellow Jackets have not arrived at that point. Wake Forest should be able to handle Tech.

Final Georgia Tech-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

Wake Forest's come-from-behind win over Old Dominion should give the Demon Deacons a spark against Tech. Take Wake.

Final Georgia Tech-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick: Wake Forest -3.5