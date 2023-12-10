The 26-year-old quarterback will join a third team for his sixth and final college season.

Lousiana Tech quarterback Hank Bachmeir, who joined the Bulldogs after departing Boise State, is moving again to join Wake Forest football. The news was reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel in a social media post Sunday morning.

Bachmeir's 2024 season with Wake Forest football will be his sixth and final season in college.

Wake Forest football finished in last place with a 4-8 in the 2023 season, including a 1-7 record in the ACC. One of Wake Forest's defeats came at the hands of their former quarterback, Notre Dame's Sam Hartman.

The 24-year-old native of Murrieta, California, spent three seasons at the helm of the Boise State offense. He completed 718 of 1,139 pass attempts (63%) for the Broncos, with 41 touchdown passes and 19 interceptions. Bachmeier played in nine games for Lousiana Tech this past season, completing 182 passes on 269 attempts (67.7%) with ten touchdowns and five interceptions. In 38 FBS games, Bachmeier has compiled a 137.5 career passer rating.

According to scouts, Wake Forest football's newly signed QB is still a work in progress. “Overall, his arm talent is unspectacular,” reads a 2022 scouting report from NFL Fan Nation. “Struggles to drive the ball and his overall location and accuracy are inconsistent. When his feet are set, the end result is better but often underwhelming. [There is a] weird tendency to struggle to catch the snap. Questionable pulls on RPOs and will cash checks his arm can't.”

The team has compiled a 59-53 record in nine seasons under current head coach Dave Clawson. This year's losing effort snapped a seven-year bowl streak for Wake Forest. They defeated Missouri 27-17 in last season's Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl.