After a number of similar leaks last summer, Nike officially unveiled Giannis Antetokounmpo’s fourth signature shoe, the Nike Zoom Freak 4, and slated a release later in the fall of 2022. The shoe has been a hit among retailers and has seen a number of college basketball schools adopting them as their team sneaker. Nike has followed a consistent cadence with the releases of Giannis’ signature shoe and now, after a few initial leaks, fans get a first look at the fifth installment of his Zoom Freak lineup with initial sample renderings of the shoe.

First Look at the Nike Zoom Freak 5 🏀 pic.twitter.com/bSzYdq97rE — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) March 24, 2023

The shoe looks to be a low top, consistent with the other Zoom Freak models from the past. It features a massive Swoosh that extends over the uppers, eyelets, and midsoles. The upper features a large portion of material stretching to the toebox with a running eyelet extending to the heel tab and onto the toebox. We see a tiny peak at the Freak Nike logo on the tongue.

Before people get too sided in their opinion on these, it’s important to note that they’re just an initial sample, and the shoe may end up having an altered shape with different materials and colors throughout. Nevertheless, leaks of Zoom Freak models in the past have been rather reliable, so it has fans in a frenzy over the potential look of the shoe.

The leaks dropped on Twitter and Instagram just a few days ago, and some of the replies from NBA fans and sneaker enthusiasts have been quite comical.

“They’re doing Giannis all wrong,” one Twitter user wrote. Another user chimed in, “These look like the shoes you custom create on 2K.” Another fan commented on the colorway: “What in the gucci.”

There have been some positives as fans comment on the reliability and comfort of the previous models, mentioning that this one will follow suit. Still, the reviews have been largely on the negative side as the sneaker community doesn’t seem to be feeling these.

It’ll be interesting to see if Nike takes the public’s opinion and makes any changes before an official announcement. Stay tuned later this summer as Nike will most likely give us an official look at Giannis Antetokounmpo’s next signature shoe.