You can't keep Bobby Okereke or Xavier McKinney off the field

For a team that is below .500, the New York Giants have been responsible for their fair share of headlines this year. Between Daniel Jones' torn ACL, the sudden and unexpected emergence of Italian cult hero Tommy DeVito, and the potential feud between head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, we've spent a lot of time discussing a 5-9 team, but one story that should rightfully be told focuses on the incredible durability of two of the New York Giants top defensive players.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke and safety Xavier McKinney lead the New York Giants in tackles with 122 and 94 respectively, and that's for good reason. Not only have Okereke and McKinney been available for all fourteen games the Giants have played, but they've also managed to be on the field for every single defensive snap of the Giants season. Now at first glance, you might read that previous statement and think, “Wow, yeah, that's pretty impressive I guess.” But how's this for context: only four defensive players in the entire league have been on the field for 100 percent of their teams snaps this season.

“It’s definitely a tough guy title. A tough guy award,” Bobby Okereke said, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “A lot of pride. It’s a hard game. It takes a lot to get throughout the week — week in, week out all 17 weeks to stay healthy and be at peace. It’s a testament to hard work.“

I agree with Okereke. To play every single possible snap in a given NFL season is a testament to a lifetime of hard work, but it's also a testament to both toughness and incredible luck. At this point in the year, every player is playing through bumps, bruises and minor injuries. But to avoid serious injury — or even an injury just serious enough that it takes you off the field for one single play — some of that comes down to luck too. And that's not to take away anything from Bobby Okereke, Xavier McKinney, or any players at any position who have displayed such mind-boggling durability throughout the year.

I've missed work because I cried too hard the previous night while watching This Is Us, so I clearly have no room to talk.